COVID-19: Pakistan reports highest number of deaths in over 3 months, 4,199 new cases

By PTI

ISLAMABAD; Pakistan has reported 141 new COVID-19 deaths in the last 24 hours, the highest number of fatalities recorded in more than three months, while 4,199 fresh infections have been detected across the country, according to the official data released on Wednesday.

The previous highest of 161 deaths reported in a single day in recent months was on May 3.

The health authorities also detected 4,199 new cases of coronavirus after conducting 61,410 tests, taking the total number of confirmed cases to 1,135,858, while the death toll has gone up to 25,220, according to the Ministry of National Health Services.

The ministry reported that the latest positivity rate is 6.83 per cent.

Sindh reported the highest of 86 deaths in the last 24 hours, followed by 28 in Punjab and 20 in Khyber Pakhtunkhwa.

The vaccination is going on with 1,026,181 doses administered on Tuesday, taking the total number of administered vaccines to 48,828,287, the ministry said.