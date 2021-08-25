STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Taliban takeover: Afghanistan resistance leader Ahmad Massoud vows 'no surrender'

Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul.

Published: 25th August 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 25th August 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

The leader of a resistance movement Ahmad Massoud (C), the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud.

The leader of a resistance movement Ahmad Massoud (C), the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud. (File photo | AFP)

By AFP

PARIS: The leader of a resistance movement to the Taliban has vowed to never surrender but is open to negotiations with the new rulers of Afghanistan, according to an interview published by Paris Match on Wednesday.  

Ahmad Massoud, the son of legendary Afghan rebel commander Ahmad Shah Massoud, has retreated to his native Panjshir valley north of Kabul along with former vice-president Amrullah Saleh.

"I would prefer to die than to surrender," Massoud told French philosopher Bernard-Henri Levy in his first interview since the Taliban took over Kabul. "I'm the son of Ahmad Chah Massoud. Surrender is not a word in my vocabulary." 

Massoud claimed that "thousands" of men were joining his National Resistance Front in Panjshir valley, which was never captured by invading Soviet forces in 1979 or the Taliban during their first period in power from 1996-2001.

ALSO READ: Some Afghans desperate to leave country, some vow to resist Taliban as UN fears rights abuse

He renewed his appeal for support from foreign leaders, including French President Emmanuel Macron, and expressed bitterness at being refused weapons shortly before the fall of Kabul earlier this month.

"I cannot forget the historic mistake made by those I was asking for weapons just eight days ago in Kabul," Massoud said, according to a transcript of the interview published in French.

"They refused. And these weapons -- artillery, helicopters, American-made tanks -- are today in the hands of the Taliban," he said.

Massoud added that he was open to talking to the Taliban and he laid out the outlines of a possible agreement.

"We can talk. In all wars, there are talks. And my father always spoke with his enemies," he said. 

"Let's imagine that the Taliban agreed to respect the rights of women, of minorities, democracy, the principles of an open society," he added. "Why not try to explain that these principals would benefit all Afghans, including them?

Massoud's father, a francophile with close links to Paris and the West, was nicknamed the "Lion of Panjshir" for his role in fighting against the Soviet occupation of Afghanistan in the 1980s and the Taliban regime in the 1990s. 

He was assassinated by Al-Qaeda two days before the September 11, 2001 attacks.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Afghanistan Taliban Afghanistan resistance movement Kabul evacuationcrisis
India Matters
Representational Image. (Photo | EPS)
Reduced testing in Kerala behind improved national Covid-19 tally?
For representational purposes
India can become world's second-largest cloud talent hub: Nasscom
Fire men at a charred shop following the violence during celebrations of 200th anniversary of the Battle of Bhima Koregaon, near Pune. (File Photo | PTI)
JNU, TISS students recruited for terrorism, says NIA in its Bhima Koregaon chargesheet as it drops PM assassination plot
Benedict Cumberbatch in a still from the film (Photo | YouTube screengrab)
WATCH | 'SpiderMan: No Way Home' trailer finally out post leak, film to release on this date

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Afghan Refugees staying In Delhi during a protest against UNHCR India in New Delhi. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
We are sad angry and scared Afghan Refugees in India ask for their rights
Taliban fighters stand guard at a checkpoint in the Wazir Akbar Khan neighborhood in the city of Kabul, Afghanistan. (Photo | AP)
Taliban takeover prompts fears of a resurgent Al-Qaeda
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp