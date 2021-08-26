STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Afghan girl born on Kabul evacuation flight named after plane's call sign

The head of US European Command told reporters on Wednesday that officials had spoken to the mother and father of the child, who is the only one actually born on an evacuation flight.

Published: 26th August 2021 08:10 AM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 08:10 AM   |  A+A-

Two paratroopers assigned to the first Brigade Combat Team, 82nd Airborne Division conduct security while a C-130 Hercules takes off. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: An Afghan baby girl born on a C-17 military aircraft during an evacuation flight from Afghanistan will forever carry that experience with her.

Her parents have named her after the plane's call sign - Reach.

General Tod Wolters says the parents decided to name her Reach because the transport aircraft's call sign is Reach 828.

She was born Saturday, and members of the 86th Medical Group helped in her birth as the plane flew from Kabul to Ramstein Air Base in Germany.

European Command says the mother went into labour during the flight and began experiencing complications due to low blood pressure.

The pilot descended in altitude to increase air pressure in the aircraft, which helped stabilise the mother.

Military medical personnel delivered the baby in the plane's cargo bay.

Wolters says the baby and family are all in good condition.

Two other babies whose parents were evacuating from Afghanistan have been born over the past week at Landstuhl Regional Medical Centre, the US military hospital in Germany.

