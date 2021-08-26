STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: India gifts medical oxygen plant to Nepal

Meanwhile, Umesh Shrestha mentioned that the donation of an oxygen plant as a critical health infrastructure that would reinforce Nepal's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Published: 26th August 2021 02:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 02:44 PM   |  A+A-

Oxygen cylinder, Bengaluru

The embassy said the Indian government will continue to stand with Nepal and its people in fighting the pandemic (Representational Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)

By ANI

KATHMANDU: India on Thursday gifted a medical oxygen plant to Nepal to support the Himalayan nation tackle the COVID-19 pandemic.

According to a press statement by the Indian embassy here, the medical oxygen plant has been installed at B.P. Koirala Institute of Health Sciences, and is designed to cater to providing 5 Litres Per Minute (LPM) per person amounting to a total capacity of 960 LPM.

It thereby carries a capacity to serve 200 patients simultaneously.

"As part of India's robust partnership with Nepal in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic, Ambassador of India to Nepal, Vinay Mohan Kwatra handed over a 960 LPM Medical Oxygen Plant to Minister of State for Health, Umesh Shrestha at a ceremony organized at the Ministry of Health & Population on 26 August 2021," the statement read.

At the ceremony, the ambassador highlighted the significance of the deep-rooted and multifaceted partnership between India and Nepal and reiterated that this gift symbolised India's continued commitment to Nepal in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

Meanwhile, Shrestha mentioned that the donation of an oxygen plant as a critical health infrastructure that would reinforce Nepal's efforts in tackling the COVID-19 pandemic.

He added that the assistance by the Indian government two decades ago in building BPKIHS in Dharan was an important milestone, and the addition of an oxygen plant today is another milestone that would go a long way in serving the people of Nepal particularly Provinces 1 and 2.

The embassy said the Indian government will continue to stand with Nepal and its people in fighting the pandemic and providing necessary assistance as best possible in accordance with our deep-rooted bilateral ties.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
India Nepal Relations
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp