EXPLAINER  | Afghanistan crisis and happenings around Kabul evacuations

By PTI

WASHINGTON: Since the Taliban seized the Afghan capital on August 14, more than 82,000 people have been evacuated from Afghanistan in one of the largest US airlifts in history.

While the pace has picked up in recent days, it's still a chaotic scramble as people seek to escape.

Afghans trying to reach the Kabul airport face a gauntlet of danger, and there are far more who want to leave than will be able to do so.

Those who do make it out will face the many challenges of resettlement, either in the US or somewhere else.

Time may also be running short.

President Joe Biden set an August 31 deadline to complete the US-led evacuation, but the president has also asked for contingency plans in case the US still needs to get people out beyond that date.

Here's a look at where the situation stands:

HOW DID WE GET HERE?

President Donald Trump signed a peace deal with the Taliban in February 2020 as part of an effort to end what he called the "endless wars" in the Middle East.

He agreed to a May 1 deadline to have all troops out of the country.

Biden, who says he no longer wants to risk American lives in a civil war among Afghans, kept with the withdrawal plan but extended the deadline to September.

The Taliban quickly seized control of most of the country as the US withdrew air support to the Afghan military.

Afghans, fearing retribution and the harsh rule of the Taliban, rushed to the airport in hopes of getting out of the country.

WHO IS GETTING FLOWN OUT OF THE COUNTRY?

The 82,300 evacuees flown out so far have included about 4,500 American citizens, out of an estimated 6,000 who were known to be in the country and wanted to leave, as well as Afghans who have obtained a limited number of special immigrant visas, which are for people who have worked for the US or NATO as interpreters or in some other capacity.

The US is also evacuating Afghans, along with their immediate families, who have applied for the visas but not yet received them, and people who face particular danger from the Taliban.

That includes people who worked for the government, members of civil society, journalists and human rights activists.

WHERE ARE THEY GOING?

American citizens and people who already have legal US residency, including those who have been approved for the special immigrant visa, can proceed to the US after a stopover, typically in Qatar or another Gulf nation.

Afghans who have applied for but not yet received the special visa, or who are seeking to enter the US as refugees, must first go to a "transit hub" in Europe or Asia for security vetting by US intelligence and law enforcement authorities, according to the White House.

After they are screened, they can be flown to the US and housed at military bases in Virginia, New Jersey, Texas and Wisconsin until their applications are completed and they can be resettled.

The White House says everyone will be tested for COVID-19 upon arrival in the US.

It's unclear how long it will take to process people at military bases.

In addition, at least 13 countries, including Uganda, Rwanda, Costa Rica and Albania have agreed to temporarily house Afghan refugees until they can be resettled.

"The critical issue now is evacuation, and then you can sort out resettlement to the United States," said Bill Frelick, director of the refugee and migrant rights division at Human Rights Watch.

HAS ANYTHING LIKE THIS HAPPENED BEFORE?

The scale and speed of this airlift are unprecedented, but the US has a history of taking in refugees from overseas conflicts.

The US airlifted about 7,000 people with the fall of Saigon in 1975 at the end of the Vietnam War and ultimately took in more than 100,000 refugees from Southeast Asia.

In 1996, the US evacuated about 5,000 Kurds and other Iraqi minorities from northern Iraq after then-President Saddam Hussein regained control of the region.

In 1999, about 20,000 victims of Yugoslavian "ethnic cleansing? against Albanians in the province of Kosovo were brought to the United States as refugees and temporarily housed for processing in Fort Dix, New Jersey.

The US has admitted more than 3.1 million refugees since 1980.

HOW DO AFGHANS GET SETTLED INTO THEIR NEW LIVES IN THE US?

Nine nonprofit resettlement agencies, including the International Rescue Committee and the US Conference of Catholic Bishops, oversee a network of affiliates that work to help refugees.

Once they are placed in their new cities, they typically get food and housing assistance for the first 90 days but are expected to become self-sufficient.

They are greeted at the airport and taken to their new home, generally an apartment.

The nonprofit groups, which operate with a combination of government grants and private donations, help them find a job and get acclimated.

"People are intimidated and nervous and all of those emotions. But they're also, I think, excited. People come in just feeling safe again," said Mark Hagar, the Dallas-area director for Refugee Services of Texas.

Refugees are expected to reimburse the government for their flight to the US.

HOW CAN PEOPLE HELP?

The groups that help resettle refugees not only need donations, but also volunteers to meet families at the airport, help set up their apartments and help them get oriented to the new culture.

The International Rescue Committee, for instance, says that in addition to financial contributions, it can use donated furniture, groceries and items for babies.

Hagar said the agency has been heartened to see an influx of volunteers in response to events in Afghanistan.

He said a volunteer training session over the weekend that would normally involve about 50 people had about 300.

SHOULDN'T THIS PROCESS HAVE STARTED EARLIER?

Members of Congress and others have long complained about the length of time and the bureaucratic hurdles required for former interpreters and others who worked for the US to get visas.

The process slowed further under Trump, whose administration also cut the number of refugees allowed into the US, and it came to a virtual halt with the outbreak of COVID-19.

This summer, as the US withdrawal approached, the US held off on a mass evacuation at the request of the Afghan government, which feared it would trigger a panic that would make it even harder to hold off the Taliban, according to Jake Sullivan, Biden's national security adviser.

But he said even starting earlier would not have avoided the chaos at the airport.

"This operation is complex. It is dangerous. It is fraught with challenges, operational, logistical, human. And it's produced searing images of pain and desperation," he told reporters this week.

"But no operation like this, no evacuation from a capital that has fallen in a civil war, could unfold without those images."

Up to 10,000 refugees expected to come through Wisconsin

Refugees from Afghanistan have arrived at Fort McCoy in Wisconsin and up to 10,000 more could do so in the coming weeks, US Senator Ron Johnson has said after meeting with base officials.

The base, located about 40 miles east of La Crosse in western Wisconsin, is one of three military installations nationwide that has been processing people evacuated from Afghanistan since the country fell to the Taliban.

Johnson, a Republican, visited Fort McCoy along with Republican state lawmakers and some military veterans on Wednesday.

Democratic Governor Tony Evers was also there separately and met with refugees, US Northern Command Gen Glen VanHerck and Maj Gen Paul Knapp, the leader of the Wisconsin National Guard.

"Our allies from Afghanistan have a long road ahead of them, and Wisconsin will continue to extend our support and assistance to these individuals who bravely contributed to our country's efforts over the past two decades," Evers said in a statement.

US Senator Tammy Baldwin, a Democrat from Wisconsin, said at a Madison event on voters' rights that the United States has a moral obligation to help those who assisted the the country for years in Afghanistan and those who are at risk under a Taliban regime.

During a news conference at the base, Johnson questioned the status of the refugees being brought there and whether they had been fully vetted.

He said he saw numerous refugees during his visit and got the impression that those who had arrived were happy to be there, the Milwaukee Journal Sentinel reported.

"It sounds like the first group of people that arrived are just relieved to have been able to escape Afghanistan. They won the lottery, they're here in America," he said.

"The vast majority are here wanting what we want, the opportunity to raise their families in safety and security, with opportunity."

But Johnson faulted President Joe Biden's administration, saying its assurances about the vetting process was putting "lipstick on a pig".

"Maybe they're taking biometrics, but you need biometrics taken beforehand that you can compare them to," he said.

"It would be nice if we knew everyone even just had an identification card, but I'm hearing they don't."

State Representative Tony Kurtz, who is a veteran, said it's important to get the Afghans who worked alongside the US out of Afghanistan.

"The vast majority of them are here for the right reason, but all it takes is one and we've got to make sure we do our due diligence," he said.

"We need to take time, once they get out of harm's way, to make sure we're getting the right people and doing the proper vetting."

All of the refugees go through security vetting before they can enter the country, White House officials said Monday.

Upon arrival, they are tested for COVID-19.

Those who test positive will have access to space to quarantine.

Johnson said the Biden administration should be focusing only on evacuating Special Immigrant Visa applicants and their families, and people who US military members personally vouch for.

About 1,000 service members from multiple units of the US Army and Army Reserve are slated to assemble at the base to provide support to the refugees.

Immigrant families from San Diego area stuck in Afghanistan

A school district in a San Diego suburb that is home to a large refugee population said many of its families who had taken summer trips to Afghanistan to see their relatives have gotten stuck there with the chaos following the withdrawal of US troops.

The Cajon Valley Union School District, in the suburb of El Cajon, east of San Diego, said the families of 24 students from various schools had reported they would not able to start the school year on August 17 because the children and their parents were unable to get through the throngs of people at the Kabul airport.

Thousands of people have been converging on the airport, desperate to escape since the Taliban seized control of the country.

The families had travelled separately to Afghanistan for summer vacations to see their grandparents, cousins and other relatives.

Most of the families came to the United States on a special immigrant visa after having worked for the US government in Afghanistan, officials said.

The visa allows only the former government employee and immediate family to come to the United States.

"Just like you and I, they had used the summer to go back to see their relatives," Superintendent David Miyashiro said.

"No one felt that were going to be unsafe or unable to return."

He added that the families are particularly scared because of the upcoming August 31 deadline for the United States to end its withdrawal.

Many of the families left in early May and June, months before the crisis unfolded and the president of Afghanistan fled as the Taliban seized power, officials said.

The district has been in direct contact with the families and was working with Republican Rep.

Darrell Issa's office to try to help get them out safely.

The children range from preschoolers to high school students.

Jonathan Wilcox of Issa's office said in an email to the San Diego Union-Tribune that the congressman and his staff "were working diligently to determine the facts on the ground, any bureaucratic barriers that can be removed, and the best ways to help those stranded leave Afghanistan and return home safely".

"We won't stop until we have answers and action," he wrote.

Officials became aware of the problem after getting a call from a relative of one of the students on August 16, a day before the school year was to begin, to report that the child would be absent and ask officials to hold their spot.

Miyashiro said the 24 students attend different schools in the district.

He said he could not provide more details since the children and their parents could be in danger.

"It's killing us right now," Cajon Valley school board president Tamara Otero told the newspaper.

"We are so worried about our students that are stuck there. We'll do the best we can to get them out."

First group of Afghan evacuees arrives in New Jersey

The first group of Afghan refugees to be airlifted to New Jersey arrived overnight at Joint Base McGuire-Dix-Lakehurst, a military spokesperson said on Wednesday.

More are expected to continue arriving in "the coming days," according to Senior Airman Ariel Owings.

The number of refugees that will be housed in New Jersey and for how long isn't clear, but on Tuesday, military officials proposed setting up enough shelter for up to 9,500 Afghan nationals for up to a year.

Gov. Phil Murphy said earlier this week that the arrival of a significant number of Afghans was imminent.

Afghan evacuees are being housed at four military bases in the United States.

In addition to New Jersey's joint base, they're heading to Fort McCoy, Wisconsin; Fort Bliss, Texas; and Fort Lee, Virginia.

"Task Force McGuire-Dix continues to build capacity here as U.S. Army North, U.S. Northern Command and the Department of Defense work to build additional capacity at Fort Lee, Fort Bliss, Fort McCoy, and potentially other military locations, as required," Owings said.

Murphy, a Democrat, has said the state would do what it can to help the evacuees, but stopped short of laying out any details.

Murphy said Monday that if history is any guide, many of those will move on to states with larger Afghan populations, like California and Virginia.