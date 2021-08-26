STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Greek health care workers protest against mandatory Covid vaccines

About 300 hospital workers rallied outside the health ministry in Athens to protest the measure, which goes into effect on September 1.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:14 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 05:14 PM   |  A+A-

Health workers take part in a rally in Athens

Health workers take part in a rally in Athens. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

ATHENS: Workers at public hospitals in Greece held a five-hour work stoppage Thursday to protest a government decision making vaccination against COVID-19 mandatory for all health care workers in the public and private sector.

About 300 hospital workers rallied outside the health ministry in Athens to protest the measure, which goes into effect on September 1.

The government has made clear that no extension will be granted.

Those working in the public and private health care sector and those working in care homes who haven't received at least one dose of the vaccine by that date, or who don't have a certificate of recent recovery, will be suspended from work.

The public hospital workers' union said that while it supports the vaccines, it opposes making them mandatory.

"We will not leave defenseless the health care and social care workers who have a personal right to vaccination," the union said.

"Patients are not at risk of catching the coronavirus from health care workers."

Hospitals are filling up again with patients suffering from the coronavirus which they caught in the community.

Health Minister Vassilis Kikilias said those who were protesting against the measure were "small minorities" who frequently protest about an assortment of issues related to the national health system.

"They are in the opposite direction of the majority of Greek society, which wants to protect public health," he said.

ALSO WATCH:

Speaking on Skai TV, Kikilias announced the start of a pilot program to have mobile vaccination units administering shots in town squares outside churches.

The program would start this Sunday on the island of Crete, the minister said, and would expand to the country's main cities.

Greece has been seeking to boost its vaccination drive with a series of incentives.

It has been seeing a steady increase in confirmed coronavirus cases and deaths, as well as hospitalizations and intubations, over the past several weeks.

ICU beds for COVID-19 patients are more than 69% full, while regular COVID-19 wards are 45% full, health ministry figures show.

On Tuesday, Kikilias said that "significantly more than 90% of patients who are in COVID ICUs are unvaccinated," without specifying whether some of them had received one vaccine dose and weren't yet fully vaccinated.

More than 11 million vaccine doses have been administered, with 5.6 million people now fully vaccinated in this country of about 11 million people.

COVID-19 vaccines are freely available in Greece to anyone over the age of 12.

Vaccination is not mandatory except for those in the health care sector, but on Tuesday the government announced new testing requirements and restrictions on access to various venues for people who are unvaccinated.

The measures, which will be in effect from September 13 until March 31, include mandatory weekly or twice-weekly testing for unvaccinated public and private sector workers, and indoor access to venues such as restaurants, bars, cafes and entertainment venues allowed only for those with a certificate of vaccination or recent recovery.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Covid 19 Pandemic Covid 19 in Greece
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp