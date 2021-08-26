STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Lebanon judge issues subpoena for outgoing PM in Beirut port blast case

Last month, judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers.

Published: 26th August 2021 06:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 06:48 PM   |  A+A-

Demonstrators march holding candles and flashlights honoring the victims of the deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital. (Photo | AP)

Demonstrators march holding candles and flashlights honoring the victims of the deadly explosion at Beirut port which devastated large parts of the capital. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BEIRUT: A Lebanese judge leading the investigation into last year's massive explosion at Beirut's port issued a subpoena for the country's caretaker prime minister after he failed show up for questioning on Thursday, the state-run National News Agency reported.

Last month, judge Tarek Bitar confirmed charges filed by his predecessor against outgoing Prime Minister Hassan Diab and three former ministers.

Dian was summoned for questioning on accusations of intentional killings and negligence.

Bitar also summoned former and current generals.

Hundreds of tons of ammonium nitrate, a highly explosive material used in fertilizers that had been improperly stored in the port for years, exploded on August 4, 2020, killing 214 people, injuring more than 6,000 and devastating nearby neighborhoods.

The blast was one of the largest non-nuclear explosions ever recorded and was the most destructive single incident in Lebanon's troubled history.

Bitar set a new date for questioning Diab, September 20.

The prime minister had also declined to be interrogated last year by Bitar's predecessor, Fadi Sawwan.

Bitar was named to lead the investigation in February after Sawwan was removed following legal challenges by senior officials he had accused of negligence that led to the blast.

Diab, who resigned following the explosion, said in an interview last year with The Associated Press that he was being singled out and charged while others knew more.

On Wednesday, Bitar supervised a simulation of the welding that took place at the port shortly before last year's explosion, according to the news agency's report.

Its aim was to determine whether the welding could have been the main cause of the fire that preceded the explosion.

The simulation was attended by a group of lawyers and security officers.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Beirut Blast Lebanon Prime Minister
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp