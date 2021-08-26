STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan PM calls on international community for positive engagement with Afghanistan

PM Imran Khan said that positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was the 'way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in the country'.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:52 PM   |  A+A-

Pakistan PM Imran Khan

Pakistan PM Imran Khan (Photo | AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan Prime Minister Imran Khan on Thursday called for the formation of an inclusive government in Afghanistan and asked the international community for positive engagement with Kabul as a way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and ensure peace and stability in the war-ravaged country.

Khan made the comments during his meeting with Executive Director of United Nations World Food Program (WFP) David Beasley here.

During the meeting, they discussed ways of facilitating the continued provision of humanitarian assistance to the Afghan people.

READ EXPLAINER  | Afghanistan crisis and happenings around Kabul evacuations

Khan said that positive engagement of the international community with Afghanistan was the "way forward to avert any humanitarian crisis and secure peace and stability in Afghanistan".

He called for the formation of an inclusive government in the strife-torn country after it was taken over by the Taliban on August 15, two weeks before the US was set to complete its troop withdrawal after a costly two-decade war.

The insurgents stormed across the country, capturing all major cities in a matter of days, as Afghan security forces trained and equipped by the US and its allies melted away.

Beasley expressed gratitude to Pakistan for its role in facilitating the work of the World Food Program in providing food assistance to Afghans.

ALSO WATCH:

On Wednesday, Khan received a telephone call from Russian President Vladimir Putin and the two leaders discussed the latest developments in Afghanistan, underscoring the need for coordinated efforts to tackle the situation in the strife-torn country.

Separately, Pakistan Foreign Minister Shah Mahood Qureshi was on a visit to meet leaders of Tajikistan, Uzbekistan, Turkmenistan and Iran to discuss the situation in Afghanistan.

Khan also appreciated the role of WFP as the leading international humanitarian organisation (IHO) for delivering food assistance in emergencies and for working with nations worldwide to improve nutrition and build resilience.

He underlined that Pakistan has been a beneficiary of various WFP projects that are being implemented in the country and values its partnership with the organisation.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Imran Khan Taliban Taliban in Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis
India Matters
Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS 
New sublineage of Delta variant first found in Israel reported in several states in India 
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
National panel recommends mandatory oxygen plants for hospitals with 50 beds
Representational Image. (Google Play Store Screengrab)
CoWIN: From vaccine certificate on WhatsApp to merging phone numbers & editing errors, things to know
Thejaswi Abhilash
Doodling records: 10-year-old Kerala girl enters India Book of Records, Asia Book of Records

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Indian javelin star Neeraj Chopra (L) and Pakistan athlete Arshad Nadeem (Photo | Twitter)
WATCH | Nothing wrong in what Arshad did by taking my javelin to prepare:Neeraj 
Families evacuated from Kabul, Afghanistan, wait to board a bus after they arrived at Washington Dulles International Airport on Wednesday | ap
'Not trained to respect you': Taliban asks Afghan women to work from home
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp