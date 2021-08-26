STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Russia says not yet decided to recognise Taliban's rule

President Putin's spokesman Peskov emphasised that Russia wants to see peace and stability in Afghanistan and hopes that efforts will be taken to stem the flow of drugs coming from the country.

Published: 26th August 2021 05:53 PM

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul

Hundreds of people gather near an evacuation control checkpoint during ongoing evacuations at Hamid Karzai International Airport, in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

MOSCOW: The Kremin says that Russia will closely follow the developments in Afghanistan before making a decision on whether to recognise the Taliban's rule.

Russian President Vladimir Putin's spokesman Dmitry Peskov said Thursday that Moscow will watch the Taliban's "future steps to ensure order and security of the country's citizens and provide security for the Russian diplomats."

Peskov emphasised that Russia wants to see peace and stability in Afghanistan and hopes that efforts will be taken to stem the flow of drugs coming from the country.

Moscow, which fought a 10-year war in Afghanistan that ended with the Soviet troops' withdrawal in 1989, has made a diplomatic comeback as a mediator over the past few years, reaching out to feuding Afghan factions including the Taliban even though the group was added to the Russian list of terrorist organisations in 2003.

