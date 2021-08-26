STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Toymaker Lego to donate for vulnerable Afghans amid political crisis, Covid pandemic

Since May 2021, more than 500,000 people have been displaced in Afghanistan.

Published: 26th August 2021 04:44 PM  |   Last Updated: 26th August 2021 04:44 PM   |  A+A-

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of the Hamid Karzai International Airport

A U.S. soldier holds a sign indicating a gate is closed as hundreds of people gather some holding documents, near an evacuation control checkpoint on the perimeter of Kabul airport. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COPENHAGEN: The foundation created by toymaker Lego and its parent company say they will donate 100 million kroner ($16 million) to support vulnerable children in Haiti and Afghanistan.

"The humanitarian crises that are happening in Haiti and Afghanistan are unimaginable and only intensified by the COVID-19 pandemic," said Thomas Kirk Kristiansen, chairman of the LEGO Foundation.

As for Haiti, the August 14 violent earthquake that was followed by a tropical storm "has left half-a-million Haitian children with limited or no access to shelter, safe water, health care, and nutrition."

"With COVID-19 still (being) an imminent threat to the health and safety of Haiti's population, the loss and damage associated with these most recent natural disasters only further compounds the dire situation so many children and families are experiencing," they said in a joint statement.

Based in Denmark, the Lego Foundation and parent company KIRKBI A/S said that they had partnered up with, among others, two U.N agencies -- UNICEF and UNHCR -- as well as Education Cannot Wait, a global fund to transform the delivery of education in emergencies.

ALSO WATCH:

