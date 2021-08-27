STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

At least 15 labourers killed in fire at chemical factory in Pakistan

Mubeen said that the roof of the factory was locked and there was only one way to enter the factory, making it difficult for the labourers to escape.

Published: 27th August 2021 05:46 PM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 06:32 PM   |  A+A-

Rescue workers transport an injured person after recovering from a burnt chemical factory, in Karachi, Pakistan, Friday, Aug. 27, 2021. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KARACHI: At least 15 labourers were killed after a massive fire broke out in a chemical factory in Pakistan's commercial capital of Karachi on Friday, police said.

The factory, located in the populated Korangi industrial area, caught fire when around 26 workers were present in the building, Korangi SSP Shah Jehan said, adding that rescue operations were on to find the other workers.

Fire brigade officials said that the incident happened when the blaze started in a drum of chemical used to manufacture various items and spread across the factory, Geo TV reported. Faisal Edhi, a rescue official, said 15 bodies have been taken out from the fire site.

"It is a chemical factory and apparently the fire broke out due to some short circuit but we are assisting in locating all the workers," he said. Jehan said there were still some people trapped inside the building and might have died.

"We were inside the building and we had started working when the fire broke out and spread quickly. We shouted for help but no one heard us," Shahid, a worker at the factory, was quoted as saying by Geo TV.

He said that the dead included four brothers who worked at the factory. Two firefighters were injured while trying to put out the flames, the report said.

Karachi Administrator Murtaza Wahab said that the fire department was alerted of the blaze at 10:09 am and departed a minute later, rejecting reports that the fire brigade arrived late to extinguish the fire.

He confirmed that the fire has been extinguished and cooling efforts were underway, citing suffocation as the cause of death of most of the victims.

Chief Fire Officer Mubeen Ahmed said that the roof of the factory was locked and there was only one way to enter the factory, making it difficult for the labourers to escape.

According to a report in The Express Tribune, fire brigade officials declared the blaze to be a third-degree fire and given its severity, all of the city's tenders were deployed to douse the flames.

The area has been cordoned off and Rangers personnel were engaged in relief efforts with rescue teams.

Reacting to the incident, Sindh Chief Minister Syed Murad Ali Shah sought a report from the Karachi commissioner and the labour department on how the incident happened and what precautionary measures were taken, the Dawn newspaper reported.

In September 2012, a fire at a garments factory in Karachi's Baldia Town killed over 250 workers, including women.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
pakistan Karachi
India Matters
A health worker administers a vaccine for COVID-19 at a hotel lobby repurposed for a vaccination drive in Dharmsala. (Photo | AP)
After slow start, India's COVID vaccination pace improves; target distant still
In this March 2021 photo provided by Pfizer, vials of the Pfizer-BioNTech COVID-19 vaccine are prepared for packaging. (Photo | AP)
Blood clot risk from COVID-19 infection much higher than that after vaccination: Study 
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
Forced sex with legally wedded wife does not amount to rape, says Chhattisgarh HC
Amitabh Bachchan (Photo | AFP)
Amitabh Bachchan's police bodyguard transferred amid reports of 'Rs 1.5 crore annual income'

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
US President Joe Biden. (Photo | AP)
'We will hunt you down and make you pay': Biden warns Kabul airport attacker
Afghans lie on beds at a hospital after they were wounded in the deadly attacks outside the airport in Kabul. (Photo | AP)
Kabul airport attack kills 95 Afghans, 13 US troops; Biden vows revenge
Gallery
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
We don't know if we will see Andrew Garfield and Tobey Maguire alongside Tom Holland. But we do know  Alfred Molina's Doctor Octopus is coming for Peter Parker. Sony has finally dropped the much-awaited teaser trailer of 'Spider-Man: No Way Home' and it i
'Spider-Man: No Way Home' trailer breakdown: Decoding Sinister Six, Marvel Multiverse & more
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp