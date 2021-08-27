STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
India donates relief materials to 15 flood-hit districts of Nepal

The relief materials includes tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats and medicines for distribution among flood and landslide affected families in 15 districts of Nepal.

KATHMANDU: India has donated relief materials worth Rs 80 million (800 lakh) to Nepal as part of humanitarian assistance to help the affected families in 15 flood-hit districts of the country.

In view of the recent destruction and loss of life caused by floods and landslides, the entire consignment will be distributed through Nepal–India Women Friendship Society (NIWFS) and Pragyik Vidyathi Parishad (PVP) in coordination with the local governments, the Indian embassy here said in a statement.

The relief materials includes tents, plastic sheets, sleeping mats and medicines for distribution among flood and landslide affected families in 15 districts of Nepal, it said.

“This gift is part of the Government of India's periodic humanitarian assistance and flood and landslide relief material support to Nepal,” the statement said.

On behalf of the Government of India, Deputy Chief of Mission of the Embassy of India, Namgya C Khampa, handed over consignments to Chanda Chaudhary, MP and President of NIWFS, and Narayan Dhakal, National Organising Secretary (PVP), it said.

The affected districts are Parsa, Bara, Rautahat, Sarlahi, Dhanusha, Mahottari, Siraha, Saptari, Rupandehi, Gorkha, Manang, Sindhupalchok, Rasuwa, Dolakha and Dhading across Nepal, it added.

Flash floods and landslides triggered by torrential rains across Nepal left nearly 40 people dead and wounded over 50 others, the Home Ministry said last month.

A total of 790 houses have been inundated, 519 homes, 90 cowsheds and 19 bridges were destroyed due to the floods and landslides, it had said.

