Islamic State-Khorasan Province has links with Taliban, Haqqani network, says Amrullah Saleh

Published: 27th August 2021 11:47 AM  |   Last Updated: 27th August 2021 11:47 AM   |  A+A-

Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh

Afghanistan vice-president Amrullah Saleh (File photo| AFP)

By ANI

KABUL: The self-proclaimed 'caretaker' President of the Afghanistan Amrullah Saleh on Friday said that the Islamic State-Khorasan Province (IS-K) has links with the Taliban and the Haqqani network, particularly the ones operating in Kabul.

Saleh also hit out at the Taliban for denying links with the Islamic State terror group (ISIS) and said that it is similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura.

"Every evidence we have in hand shows that IS-K cells have their roots in Talibs & Haqqani network particularly the ones operating in Kabul. Talibs denying links with ISIS is identical/similar to the denial of Pakistan on Quetta Shura. Talibs have learned very well from the master. #Kabul," Saleh said in a tweet.

Earlier, Saleh had blamed Pakistan for setting up terrorist factories and agencies that provide explosives materials to the Taliban in order to create chaos in Afghanistan and called Quetta Shura nothing else but a title for the Pakistani military to implement their plans.

The Islamic State terror group has claimed responsibility for Thursday's attack outside the Kabul airport in Afghanistan.

In a message shared on its Amaq News Agency, the group claims the blasts killed and wounded some 160 and includes a photo of a man it says was a suicide bomber.

Afghan health officials gave varying estimates of the toll at the international airport in Kabul, the capital -- from at least 30 dead to more than 60, and from 120 wounded to 140 -- while a Taliban spokesman cited at least 13 civilians killed and 60 wounded, reported The New York Times.

The first blast was reported at the Abbey Gate in Kabul airport while the second one was near the Baron Hotel.

US President Joe Biden said the United States has reason to believe the leaders of the Islamic State-Khorasan terror group are behind the attacks at the Kabul airport.

Biden said the Islamic State-Khorasan has planned complex attacks against US forces and others in Afghanistan after they were released from prisons during the Taliban takeover of Afghanistan.

Amrullah Saleh ISIS Afghanistan Taliban
