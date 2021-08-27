Saudi Arabia condemns Kabul airport attack

By PTI

DUBAI: Saudi Arabia says it strongly condemns the Kabul airport attack and reaffirms that such criminal acts contradict religious principles and human values.

The kingdom said on Thursday that it extends its deepest condolences to all those killed and wounded.

The Saudi Foreign Ministry statement added that Saudi Arabia stands with the people of Afghanistan at this time. Meanwhile, French President Emmanuel Macron also condemned "in the stronger terms" the attacks at Kabul airport.

Macron expressed in a statement France's condolences to the families of victims and praised the "heroism of those on the ground who are carrying out the evacuation operations." Also later Thursday, Albania's foreign ministry strongly condemned the attacks at the Kabul airport.

In a tweet, Olta Xhacka condemned "the horrific terrorist attack," adding that "our hearts and our prayers go out to all those who lost their loved ones." Albania, a NATO member country since 2009 and aspiring to join the European Union soon, will be one of the transit hubs for the Afghans evacuated from their country.

Prime Minister Edi Rama said the country could house up to 4,000 Afghans. The first group may arrive early Friday. "We remain committed to guaranteeing the lives and security of all our Afghan allies," said Xhacka.