US flight carrying 400 evacuees arrives in Spain

By PTI

MADRID: A US military aircraft has flown around 400 people evacuated from Afghanistan to the navy base of Rota, in southern Spain, the first group of up to 4,000 people expected there.

The flight landed at 9:40 am local time on Friday, a statement from the US embassy in Spain said. US officials, American and Spanish soldiers, Red Cross workers and base volunteers are in charge of processing the arrivals.

The Rota navy base and the nearby air force base of Morón, both hosting a significant US military presence, have been overhauled during the past few days to welcome the evacuees.

Photos on the bases' official social media sites showed a big warehouse converted into a canteen and a basketball court filled with dozens of makeshift beds. Soldiers were also photographed putting up tents.

A bilateral agreement signed last week between the governments of Spain and the US is allowing the evacuation to the two bases of up to 4,000 people while they are being cleared for continuing their trips to the US.

The Spanish government has put a 15-day cap for the Afghans' stay in the bases, which are owned by the Spain.