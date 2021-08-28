STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Belarus closes country's largest journalist organisation, continues crackdown

Friday's order by the country's supreme court to liquidate the Belarusian Association of Journalists follows the jailing of some 30 journalists, raids on newspaper offices, among other actions.

Published: 28th August 2021 11:27 AM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 11:27 AM   |  A+A-

Belarusian President Alexander Lukashenko (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

KYIV: Belarus has ordered the closure of the country's largest independent journalists' organisation, the latest move by authorities to suppress critical reporting in a yearlong crackdown on dissent.

Friday's order by the country's supreme court to liquidate the Belarusian Association of Journalists follows the jailing of some 30 journalists, raids on newspaper offices, blocking the websites of major independent media and closing the PEN Centre writers' organisation that was headed by Nobel literature laureate Svetlana Alexieveich.

Belarus also cancelled accreditation for foreign news organisations after massive protests began in August 2020 following presidential elections that official but disputed results say gave authoritarian President Alexander Lukashenko a sixth term in office.

Lukashenko has led the former Soviet republic since 1994.

The formal reason for the order was that two of the BAJ's six branches allegedly ended their lease contracts.

The organisation denied the accusation, but was unable to provide supporting documents, since the organisation's office was sealed after searches and confiscation of equipment in July.

"We will continue to do our job, regardless of the decision of the courts, which clumsily fulfil the political order of the authorities," BAJ head Andrei Bastunets told The Associated Press.

"Expanding the space for freedom of speech has been the mission of the organisation for over a quarter of a century, but now the darkest times have come in Belarus."

