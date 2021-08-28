STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
UK prepares to vaccinate children ages 12-15 against Covid-19

Published: 28th August 2021 06:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 06:00 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer vaccine against COVID-19 disease are ready at a new vaccination center in Paris.

The United States, Canada and several European countries are already vaccinating people who are at least 12 years old. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: The British government says it is preparing to vaccinate children ages 12-15 against the coronavirus, even though the inoculation campaign has not yet been approved by the country's vaccine advisors.

The Department of Health said it wants "to be ready to hit the ground running" once approval comes and be in position to deliver shots in schools when the new academic year starts in most of the country.

The return of children to class in September is expected to drive up Britain's already high coronavirus infection rate.

Britain is currently giving coronavirus vaccinations to people 16 and up, as well as those between 12 and 15 with underlying health conditions or who live with vulnerable adults.

Britain's medicines regulator has approved the use of the Pfizer and Moderna vaccines for the 12 to 15 age group.

But the Joint Committee on Vaccination and Immunization, which sets policy, has not signed off on shots for most adolescents that young.

The United States, Canada and several European countries are already vaccinating people who are at least 12 years old.

