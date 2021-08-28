STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

United Nations issues urgent appeal to help drought-hit Afghan farmers

Covid-19 has further squeezed agricultural workers in the country, which is now controlled by the Taliban after they toppled the US-backed government this month. 

Published: 28th August 2021 02:52 PM  |   Last Updated: 28th August 2021 02:52 PM   |  A+A-

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul

Afghans wait for hours to try to withdraw money, in front of Kabul Bank, in Kabul. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

ROME: The United Nations issued an urgent appeal Saturday for aid for some seven million Afghan farmers in the war-ravaged nation facing the threat of severe drought. 

Covid-19 has further squeezed agricultural workers in the country, which is now controlled by the Taliban after they toppled the US-backed government this month. 

The UN's Food and Agricultural Organization said the farmers worst affected by a drought in the country are among some 14 million people -- or one in three Afghans -- who are "acutely food insecure and need urgent humanitarian assistance".

ALSO READ | Last Italian evacuation flight with 58 Afghan refugees lands in Rome

"Urgent agricultural support now is key to counter the impact of the drought and a worsening situation in Afghanistan's vast rural areas in the weeks and months ahead," FAO director Qu Dongyu said in a statement. 

Afghanistan is facing its second severe drought in three years and the UN said this week it could run out of its staple wheat flour from October.

"If we fail to assist the people most affected by the acute drought, large numbers will be forced to abandon their farms and be displaced in certain areas," Qu added. 

"This threatens to further deepen food insecurity and poses yet another threat to the stability of Afghanistan."

The organisation said it was facing a funding shortfall of $18 million (15 million euros) to support its drought response plan in Afghanistan. 

It is hoping to help 250,000 families, or around 1.5 million people, for the upcoming winter wheat season. 

ALSO WATCH:

But the funding shortfall means only 110,000 families can be supported. 

The appeal comes as humanitarian organisations fear the Taliban's arrival could hamper access for aid deliveries and personnel.

The UN warned earlier this week that low supplies of food aid were threatening to plunge Afghanistan into a humanitarian disaster.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Taliban Taliban in Afghanistan Afghanistan Crisis United Nations
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
LISTEN | For me, Zohra Segal's life translates into courage: Ritu Menon
Football player Cristiano Ronaldo (Photo | AP)
Cristiano Ronaldo heading back to Manchester United
Gallery
Sir Alex Ferguson bought a young Portuguese winger from Sporting Lisbon in 2003. The rest is history which needs no retelling. The boy, who went on to become a legend, has made a dramatic return to the Theatre of Dreams hoping for a memorable Last Dance.
Cristiano Ronaldo is coming home: Where are his Manchester United teammates from 2008-09 now?
Popular social networking site Twitter India has revealed the top 10 hashtags of the year -- for six months -- between January 1, 2021 and June 30, 2021. The list is dominated by Kollywood actors Ajith and Vijay.
Ajith's 'Valimai' to Vijay's 'Master': Check out the most-tweeted hashtags of 2021 in India
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp