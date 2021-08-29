STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Nepal's ruling coalition partners decide to finalise Cabinet expansion on Monday: Report

According to Dahal's Secretariat, the three senior leaders discussed the issue of expanding the Deuba-led Cabinet.

Published: 29th August 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 29th August 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba

Nepal PM Sher Bahadur Deuba (Photo | AP)

By PTI

KATHMANDU: Nepal Prime Minister Sher Bahadur Deuba on Sunday met CPN (Maoist Center) Chairman Pushpa Kamal Dahal and CPN (Unified Socialist) chief Madhav Kumar Nepal and reached an agreement with them to finalise the expansion of the Cabinet on Monday, according to a media report.

Deuba could not expand his Cabinet for more than a month as the Madhav Nepal faction of the CPN-UML, which played a key role in the formation of the government, was in the process of getting recognition from the election commission.

The election commission granted official recognition to the newly-formed party CPN (Unified Socialist), which was created after splitting the CPN-UML led by former prime minister K P Sharma Oli.

According to Dahal's Secretariat, the three senior leaders discussed the issue of expanding the Deuba-led Cabinet.

An agreement was reached to finalise the expansion of the cabinet on Monday, myrepulica.com reported.

Deuba and Dahal had held a separate discussion on the matter on Saturday.

Nepal, a former prime minister, had gone against the party and supported the then Opposition alliance in its bid to topple the government led by Oli.

Nepal could from a new party after President Bidya Devi Bhandari issued an ordinance to amend the Political Parties Act 2071, aimed at easing the procedure for political parties to split.

The ordinance recently amended by the Deuba-led government has a provision to register a new party if the splinter faction secures the signature of 20 per cent of either central committee members or Parliamentary Party members.

Before the amendment, provisions of the Political Party Act required dissidents to have the support of 40 per cent of members in the parliamentary party and the central committee to split their mother party.

Prime Minister Deuba had earlier announced to allot six ministerial berths and "two more ministries if necessary" to the newly-formed CPN (Unified Socialist) party.

But the party has found it quite difficult to choose leaders from his party for ministerial berths in the Deuba-led government as there are too many aspirants.

A meeting of the CPN-(Unified Socialist) party later decided to form an interim high command and join the government until the office-bearers are selected from the national council.

According to Mukunda Neupane, the names of the party's leaders who will be joining the government will be selected by the high command.

Deuba has another coalition partner, Janata Samajbadi Party, that is also looking for some ministerial berths.

For more than six weeks, Deuba has been running the government with five ministers.

Deuba himself is leading 17 ministries.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Nepal Nepal Government Nepal Cabinet Nepal Cabinet Expansion
India Matters
For representational purpose.  (File photo | Shriram BN)
India records 46,759 COVID-19 cases in a span of 24 hours, 509 deaths: Health Ministry
Image used for representational purposes (Photo | Vinod Kumar T, EPS)
Post-Covid complications found in 30% of recovered patients in all age groups
A crowd thronging Ayanavaram market in Chennai. (Photo | P Jawahar, EPS)
Focus 5-fold strategy, ensure no large gathering during festival season: MHA
For representational purposes
COVID-19: Schools to remain shut in Bengal, Kerala

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Tokyo Paralympics silver medalist Bhavina Patel (Photo | Twitter)
TOKYO PARALYMPICS | Two silver medals, one bronze: Bhavina, Nishad and Vinod shine, make India proud!
American Beauty in Kerala - A dragon story like no other | TNIE Explores
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp