COVID-19: US sticks with booster shot recommendation; Israel expands it to 12 years and above

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The government's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's 'no doubt' in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

He indicated the administration remained focused on doing that in an "expeditious" and "feasible" way after the eight-month mark, with doses beginning the week of Sept.20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

President Joe Biden had suggested on Friday that his administration was considering whether to give booster shots as early as five months after vaccination, citing advice he received from the Israeli prime minister.

But on Sunday, Fauci said regarding the eight-month U.S. guidance, quote "We're not changing it, but we are very open to new data as it comes in. We're going to be very flexible about it."

Fauci spoke on ABC's "This Week," CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press."

Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12.

The decision, approved Sunday, is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60.

It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s and 30s.

Some 2 million people, more than 20 per cent of the country's roughly 9 million people, have received a third dose.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate its population early this year, allowing the government to drop almost all restrictions on public activities.

But it now has one of the world's highest rates of infection due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, even among the vaccinated, and has reinstated mask mandates and limits on crowd sizes.

Israel approved the booster program after experts concluded the vaccine's effectiveness wanes over time.

It is now offering boosters to anyone vaccinated over five months ago.

Early data has indicated that the booster is slowing the spread of the delta variant and preventing serious illness among the vaccinated.

"The third vaccination works," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

"There are already results: The increase in severe morbidity has begun to slow. However, the peak of the campaign is yet before us."