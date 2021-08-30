STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

COVID-19: US sticks with booster shot recommendation; Israel expands it to 12 years and above

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's 'no doubt' in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine.

Published: 30th August 2021 01:12 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 01:12 PM   |  A+A-

A nurse inside a sterile area uses a PA system to to communicate with staff in the coronavirus ward at the Barzilai Medical Center in Ashkelon, Israel. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: The government's top infectious disease expert says the U.S. is sticking with its recommendation for Americans to get COVID-19 booster shots eight months after receiving the vaccine but will be open to changes based on evolving data.

Dr. Anthony Fauci says there's 'no doubt' in his mind that people will need to get an extra shot after they have received the two-dose Pfizer or Moderna vaccine, given the highly contagious delta variant.

He indicated the administration remained focused on doing that in an "expeditious" and "feasible" way after the eight-month mark, with doses beginning the week of Sept.20, pending approval from the Food and Drug Administration.

President Joe Biden had suggested on Friday that his administration was considering whether to give booster shots as early as five months after vaccination, citing advice he received from the Israeli prime minister.

But on Sunday, Fauci said regarding the eight-month U.S. guidance, quote "We're not changing it, but we are very open to new data as it comes in. We're going to be very flexible about it."

Fauci spoke on ABC's "This Week," CNN's "State of the Union" and NBC's "Meet the Press."

Israel has expanded its coronavirus booster shot program to include anyone over 12.

The decision, approved Sunday, is the latest phase of a booster program that began last month with Israelis over 60.

It was expanded in phases over several weeks to people in their 50s, 40s and 30s.

Some 2 million people, more than 20 per cent of the country's roughly 9 million people, have received a third dose.

Israel was one of the first countries to vaccinate its population early this year, allowing the government to drop almost all restrictions on public activities.

But it now has one of the world's highest rates of infection due to the rapid spread of the delta variant, even among the vaccinated, and has reinstated mask mandates and limits on crowd sizes.

Israel approved the booster program after experts concluded the vaccine's effectiveness wanes over time.

It is now offering boosters to anyone vaccinated over five months ago.

Early data has indicated that the booster is slowing the spread of the delta variant and preventing serious illness among the vaccinated.

"The third vaccination works," said Prime Minister Naftali Bennett as he appealed to the public to get vaccinated.

"There are already results: The increase in severe morbidity has begun to slow. However, the peak of the campaign is yet before us."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Coronavirus COVID-19 COVID-19 Vaccine COVID-19 Vaccine Booster
India Matters
Afghan Taliban Mawlavi Haibatullah Akhundzada
Why has Taliban supreme leader Akhundzada not surfaced? 
Illustration: Soumyadip Sinha
What a third COVID-19 wave means to your money
Representational Photo (File photo| AP)
19-year-old TN woman arrested for 'marrying', sexually assaulting minor
Bharat Biotech unit with 1 crore monthly capacity releases first vax batch

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Kerala to conduct more random tests to identify new COVID clusters
India's Sumit Antil sets a World Record of 68.55 meters and wins the gold medal during the Men's Javelin Throw F44 in the Athletics during the Tokyo 2020 Paralympic Games in Tokyo. (Photo | AP)
TOKYO OLYMPICS | Two Golds for India: Sumit Antil, Avani Lekhara create history!
Gallery
The brightly-coloured giant fruits can remind you of lotus petals or the scales of the Chinese mythical creature. Hence it is known by the names Dragon fruit or 'Kamalam'. (Photo | Nandalal, Online Desk)
Ever been to a dragon fruit farm? This enchanting 'Kamalam' orchard in Kerala is open to visitors!
Cristiano Ronaldo is returning to Manchester United after 12 years away at Real Madrid and Juventus.  Let us take a look at five of the best moments from his first stint at Old Trafford. (Photo | AP)
Check out the magical Cristiano Ronaldo moments at Manchester United
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp