Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon self-isolates after close contact with COVID-19 case

Sturgeon, 51, leader of the Scottish National Party , announced on Twitter that she had been notified by the National Health Service Test and Protect, Scotland’s local tracing system.

Published: 30th August 2021 04:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 30th August 2021 04:28 PM   |  A+A-

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon gives an update on COVID-19 restrictions, at the Scottish Parliament in Edinburgh, Scotland, Tuesday

Scotland's First Minister Nicola Sturgeon (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

LONDON: The head of the devolved Scottish government in the UK, First Minister Nicola Sturgeon, is self-isolating after she was identified as a close contact of someone who tested positive for COVID-19.

Sturgeon, 51, leader of the Scottish National Party (SNP), announced on Twitter on Sunday that she had been notified by the National Health Service (NHS) Test and Protect, Scotland’s local tracing system.

She said that in line with the current guidelines in the region, she would self-isolate pending a Polymerase Chain Reaction (PCR) test result.

“I’ve had notification tonight that I’ve been identified as a close contact of someone who is positive for Covid. Accordingly, and in line with the rules, I’ll be self-isolating pending a PCR test result. My thanks to all the contact tracers working so hard in NHS Test & Protect,” said Sturgeon.

Under coronavirus rules, double-vaccinated adults and all children can avoid self-isolation if they are a close contact of someone with coronavirus so long as they are symptomless and provide a negative PCR test.

Sturgeon is said to have had her second COVID-19 vaccine in June.

Meanwhile, Scotland recorded another record number of new coronavirus cases, with 7,113 people testing positive on Sunday.

The number of patients in hospital with recently confirmed infections has also risen for the ninth consecutive day, reaching 507, with 52 in intensive care.

Earlier, Sturgeon had urged people to follow the health advice and take sensible precautions to keep themselves and others safe.

She tweeted: "We are seeing a rising curve of cases in Scotland. It''s reassuring that vaccines are preventing the levels of serious health harms that case numbers like this would once have caused.

"However, we can''t be complacent and are monitoring carefully. In meantime, please take care."

The infections at UK-wide level have also remained high, with the government figures for Sunday recording another 33,196 coronavirus cases and 61 deaths.

The figures compare with 32,406 COVID-19 cases and 133 deaths reported on Saturday, and 31,914 new cases and 49 deaths this time last week. 

