STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Indian-origin law enforcement officer in US charged with staging fake drive-by shooting incident

Following the incident when the officers responded, no serious injuries were found on Gill and it appeared that he had been shot only once on his body camera, which was destroyed.

Published: 01st February 2021 01:57 PM  |   Last Updated: 01st February 2021 01:57 PM   |  A+A-

gunshot, shooting,

Image used for representational purpose only

By PTI

LOS ANGELES: A 27-year-old Indian-origin law enforcement officer in the US state of California has been arrested for allegedly faking a shocking drive-by shooting incident last year following which he was hailed as a hero who had a miraculous escape, authorities have announced.

Sukhdeep Gill, who held the post of Deputy at Santa Clara County Sheriff's Office, was arrested on Friday as he on January 31, 2020 had reported that he was shot from a passing car as he stood on a dark rural road.

Following the incident when the officers responded, no serious injuries were found on Gill and it appeared that he had been shot only once on his body camera, which was destroyed, the report said, citing a statement issued by the district attorney's office.

Gill's report triggered a manhunt for the alleged shooter.

Gill told officers that "he had parked on the dirt shoulder to urinate during a routine patrol.

While walking back towards the driver side of his patrol car he was shot at by the passenger in a silver sedan that had turned off its lights as it approached him."

"However, the 27-year-old deputy's story fell apart during an intensive investigation," the Office of the District Attorney, County of Santa Clara said in a press release.

Gill has been charged with "staging a shocking ambush in which he said he was shot from a passing car as he stood on a dark rural road near Morgan Hill," the release said.

Now Gill, who has been with the Sheriffs' Office since 2016, is charged with felony vandalism and falsely reporting a crime, a misdemeanour.

He faces incarceration if convicted, it said.

Gill was arrested on Friday after a warrant was issued, it said.

"This case is bewildering and deeply disappointing," District Attorney Jeff Rosen said.

"Deputy Gill's actions abused the trust of his fellow officers and diverted public safety resources away from protecting the community to investigate a made-up crime."

Gill was released on his own recognisance and has a court appearance scheduled for March 1, CNN reported.

Gill's attorney, Nicole Pifari, issued a brief statement that said, "For now, all I can say is we are looking forward to getting our hands on the investigation and the evidence to understand why these charges are being pursued."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian US man shooting Indian American man shooting US shooting
India Matters
A man walks past a mural depicting the Covid-19 coronavirus. (Photo| AFP)
25% Indians now have antibodies against COVID-19, shows ICMR's latest serosurvey
Image for representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
8,500 km of highway projects to be awarded in FY22; Rs 25,000 crore earmarked for Bengal: FM
Image for representation
Eligibility for claiming tax holiday, capital gains exemption extended till Mar 2022: FM
Karnataka CM Yediyurappa inspected Smart City projects in the central business district of Bengaluru. (Photo | Ashishkrishna HP, EPS)
Karnataka govt plans biggest township with 30,000 sites

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Barricading at Ghazipur border to stop farmers from marching towards the national capital, during their ongoing agitation against centre's farm laws, in New Delhi. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers Protest: Suspension of internet service extended at borders
Myanmar leader Aung San Suu Kyi (Photo | AP)
Myanmar military declares one-year state of emergency, Suu Kyi detained
Gallery
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
There have been many brilliant batting performances in the 122 Tests played so far between Indian and England, starting 1932. As the Virat Kohli-captained India prepare to clash with Joe Root's England in a much-anticipated four-match Test series, beginni
India vs England Test Series: Top individual knocks
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp