Afghan official says sticky bomb blasts kill two in Kabul

By AFP

KABUL: Two people were killed as the Afghan capital was rocked Tuesday by a series of rush-hour car bombs, officials said, while a police vehicle was targeted in an attack north of Kabul.

Attacks during the morning commute have become a favoured tactic of insurgents, who remotely detonate bombs attached to target vehicles.

Police spokesman Ferdaws Faramarz told reporters two people were killed and two injured in a first blast, while a second targeting an interior ministry vehicle wounded two security personnel.

There were no reports of casualties from a third blast.

Deadly violence has ravaged the country in recent months -- particularly in Kabul, with near-daily attacks against government officials, security personnel, journalists and other prominent Afghans.

Separately, a police vehicle was targeted north of Kabul in Parwan province, but the blast caused no casualties, police said.

Peace talks between the warring Taliban and Afghan government were launched in September in Qatar, but progress has been slow.

The new US administration of President Joe Biden has said it will review a landmark deal Washington made with the Taliban last year after accusing the insurgents of ramping up violence.