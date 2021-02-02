STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pfizer estimates USD 15 billion in 2021 sales for Covid-19 vaccine

Pfizer's fourth-quarter revenues included $154 million in sales of the Covid-19 vaccine.

Published: 02nd February 2021 07:48 PM  |   Last Updated: 02nd February 2021 07:48 PM   |  A+A-

Pfizer

Global pharma major Pfizer. (Photo | AP)

By AFP

NEW YORK: Sales of the Covid-19 vaccine developed by Pfizer and BioNTech could reach up to $15 billion in 2021 and go higher if Pfizer signs additional supply contracts, Pfizer said Tuesday.

The projections came as Pfizer projected full-year 2021 sales of between $59.4 billion and $61.4 billion, meaning that about one-fourth of estimated total sales will come from the Covid-19 vaccine.

The forecast reflects "a continued recovery in macroeconomic and healthcare activity throughout 2021 as more of the population becomes vaccinated against Covid-19," Pfizer said.

"These assumptions are guided by the trajectory of current infection rates in many parts of the world and the expected timeline for broad access to effective vaccines."

Pfizer reported fourth-quarter net income of $594 million, compared with a loss of $337 million in the year-ago period.

For all of 2020, Pfizer reported profits of $9.6 billion, down 41.4 per cent from 2019, with revenues up two per cent to $41.9 billion.

Pfizer's fourth-quarter revenues included $154 million in sales of the Covid-19 vaccine.

The vaccine began winning approval from authorities late last year. Pfizer said it expects it could potentially deliver up to 2 billion doses in 2021 based on several factors, including adding more suppliers and contract manufacturers. 

Shares of Pfizer rose 0.5 per cent to $35.94 in pre-market trading.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Pfizer Covid-19 vaccine
India Matters
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Winds of change blowing in Bengal
On the wrong side of national interest
Farmer Amresh Singh with hop shoots in his farm.
Bihar cultivating world's costliest crop
This travel vlogger, who studied formally till class eight and was then forced to take up odd jobs to make a living, is famous for documenting his travels across Africa.
A little bit of Telugu in Africa

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
Kani received the award wearing 'Stunna' -- the bright red lipstick brought out by actor-singer Rihanna's cosmetic brand Fenty Beauty. Read here how that's an act of rebellion. (Photos | Facebook, AFP)
This is why Kani Kusruti wore Rihanna's all-gender red lipstick to Kerala State Film Award ceremony
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp