STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Tarnished by its Gaza rule, Hamas may struggle in elections

With new elections planned this spring, Hamas will struggle to campaign as a scrappy underdog that is above trading its principles for material comforts.

Published: 03rd February 2021 07:28 PM  |   Last Updated: 03rd February 2021 07:28 PM   |  A+A-

In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh, prior to their meeting in Istanbul.

In this Feb. 1, 2020 file photo, Turkey's President Recep Tayyip Erdogan, right, shakes hands with Hamas movement chief Ismail Haniyeh, prior to their meeting in Istanbul. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

GAZA CITY: Hamas leader Ismail Haniyeh famously pledged to live on "zeit wa zaatar" -- olive oil and dried herbs -- after he led the Islamic militant group to victory on a message of armed struggle and austerity during 2006 Palestinian elections.

But he has since left the impoverished Gaza Strip and, along with some other Hamas leaders, is living in luxury as he splits his time between Turkey and Qatar.

With new elections planned this spring, Hamas will struggle to campaign as a scrappy underdog that is above trading its principles for material comforts.

It remains to be seen whether the elections decreed by President Mahmoud Abbas will actually be held.

Much depends on whether his secular Fatah party and Hamas can reach some kind of agreement overcoming the bitter divisions that have prevented previous attempts to hold a vote.

But it's clear that Hamas' image among many Palestinians, even onetime supporters, has suffered since 2007, when the group seized Gaza from Abbas' forces in a week of bloody street battles.

Since then, Hamas has established its own quasi-state with its own civil service and security forces.

But it has struggled to provide even basic services with Gaza's economy devastated by three wars with Israel and a crippling Israeli-Egyptian blockade that has confined the territory's 2 million people to what Palestinians often refer to as the world's largest open-air prison.

That some of its leaders have left Gaza has not helped.

Hamas leaders who ascended the ranks when it was an underground militant group have traded their street clothes and motorbikes for business suits and shiny SUVs.

Some, like Haniyeh, have decamped to luxury hotels in Turkey and Qatar, leaving lower-ranking officials and ordinary Palestinians to deal with the consequences of their policies.

"Every year, the situation is getting from bad to worse," said Youssef Ahmed, who works in a food stall in an east Gaza City market.

"People don't have money to buy the basic things." Still, while Gazans grumble privately, they rarely speak out against Hamas, which has a history of locking up critics.

Ahmed said he blames "everyone" -- Hamas, Israel and Abbas' Palestinian Authority.

But he said, as the ruling power, Hamas has a special responsibility.

Haniyeh, who became Palestinian prime minister after the 2006 election and is now the overall leader of Hamas, left Gaza in 2019 for what Hamas said was a temporary foreign tour.

He has yet to return.

A recent video that surfaced on social media showed Haniyeh playing soccer on a well-groomed field beneath the glass skyscrapers of gas-rich Qatar -- worlds away from the Beach Refugee Camp in Gaza City, where he was born and still maintains a family home.

Another video from Monday showed him in a tailored suit surrounded by bodyguards and being welcomed by Qatari dignitaries at a red-carpet event.

In Gaza, meanwhile, Palestinians grapple with 50% unemployment, frequent power outages and polluted tap water.

That's largely because of the blockade, which Israel says is necessary to keep Hamas from importing arms.

Israel and most Western countries consider Hamas a terrorist group because it has carried out scores of attacks over the years, including suicide bombings, that killed hundreds of Israeli civilians.

A long-running dispute between Hamas and Abbas' Palestinian Authority over the provision of aid and services to Gaza has made matters worse.

Hamas blames Gaza's suffering on the PA, Israel and the international community.

"There is a popular awareness that it's not Hamas' fault, and that external sides want to undermine the democratic experience," said Hamas spokesman Hazem Qassem.

He said Hamas still has "massive" popular support and would win a majority in any future election.

He added that Hamas members in Gaza had also suffered from the wars, isolation and economic collapse.

Still, the suffering is not shared equally.

Qatar has sent hundreds of millions of dollars in aid to Gaza in recent years to shore up an informal cease-fire.

That money has allowed the Hamas-run government to pay its civil servants  while imposing taxes on imports, exports, businesses and tobacco that many ordinary Palestinians have resented as compounding their suffering.

Hamas security forces have violently cracked down on protests against those measures.

In another example of the inequality in Gaza, a "fast track" through the Rafah crossing with Egypt -- the only way most Gazans can travel into and out of the territory -- is available for those who can pay high fees or have connections to Egyptian officials.

In recent months, three of Haniyeh's sons have appeared on the list, which is made public by the Hamas-run Interior Ministry.

Other travelers must go through a lengthy permit process.

Ahmed Yousef, a former adviser to Haniyeh who himself has relocated to Istanbul, acknowledges the group has fallen short of its professed ideals.

"We presented ourselves as a popular movement, not an elite or factional one, so this should have obliged us to better address the people's needs and problems," he said.

Akram Atallah, a longtime columnist for the West Bank-based Al-Ayyam newspaper who moved from Gaza to London in 2019, said Hamas has tried to use the "duality" of being a government and a militant group to its advantage.

When faulted for not providing basic services, it claims to be a resistance group; when criticised for imposing taxes, it says it's a legitimate government, he said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Hamas Gaza Ismail Haniyeh
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp