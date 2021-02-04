STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Will do everything to mobilise global community against Myanmar coup, ensure it fails: UN chief

Guterres said that after the November elections in Myanmar, which "took place normally" and after the large period of transition, it is "absolutely unacceptable" to reverse its results.

Published: 04th February 2021 12:51 PM  |   Last Updated: 04th February 2021 12:51 PM   |  A+A-

UN chief Antonio Guterres

UN chief Antonio Guterres (File Photo | AP)

By PTI

NEW YORK: UN Secretary-General Antonio Guterres has vowed to mobilise the international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to ensure that the military coup in the country "fails", saying it is unfortunate that the Security Council is not yet united in dealing with the crisis.

The UN Security Council met on Tuesday to discuss the situation in Myanmar after the military seized power and detained State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi, President U Win Myint and other top political leaders in the bloodless coup.

Suu Kyi has been charged with illegally importing walkie-talkies, a move by which she can be detained until February 15.

In an interview to The Washington Post, Guterres said: "Unfortunately, the Security Council was not yet able to have unity in this regard and we will do everything we can to mobilise all the key actors of the international community to put enough pressure on Myanmar to make sure that this coup fails".

Guterres said that after the November elections in Myanmar, which "took place normally" and after the large period of transition, it is "absolutely unacceptable" to reverse the results of the election and the will of the people.

The Council is yet to issue any statement on the situation in Myanmar.

ALSO READ | Myanmar blocks Facebook as resistance grows against coup

An initial draft by Britain put forth for discussion among the 15-member Council condemns the coup, calls for the military to respect the rule of law and for the immediate release of the detained leaders.

Dmitry Polyanskiy, First Deputy Permanent Representative of Russia to the UN, tweeted that China, Russia and Vietnam have insisted on "continuing work on draft press-statement", which needs to be agreed upon by consensus.

"This is our right. Today we gave our edits. Responsibility of #UNSC is to give signals that improve situation and not worsen it #Myanmar," Polyanskiy said in the tweet on Wednesday.

Guterres said in the interview that "Suu Kyi - if we can accuse her of something - is that she was too close to the military, she protected too much the military, namely in relation to what has happened with the dramatic offensive of the military against the Rohingyas that led to this massive exodus" of the Rohingyas to Bangladesh.

He said Suu Kyi assumed the defence of the military even in an international court.

"So, if we can accuse her of something, it was to be too close to the military. It is absolutely unacceptable to see this coup and I hope that democracy will be able to make progress again in Myanmar," Guterres said.

He that in order to achieve that, all the prisoners must be released and the constitutional order re-established as he expressed hope that the international community will be able to come together.

"As I said, there was not yet unanimity in the Security Council, there was not yet unity in the Council.

"I hope that unity will come and I hope that it will be possible to make the military in Myanmar understand that this is not the way to rule the country and this is not the way to move forward," the UN chief said.

Stéphane Dujarric, Spokesman for the Secretary-General, said at the daily press briefing on Wednesday that the charges filed against Suu Kyi "just compound the undermining of the rule of law in Myanmar and the democratic process".

He said that the UN chief will continue to call for her "immediate release" as well as of all those detained by the military in the last few days.

UN Secretary-General's Special Envoy on Myanmar Christine Schraner Burgener has urged the Council to "collectively" send a clear signal in support of democracy in Myanmar.

She has asserted that the recent outcome of the November 2020 election was a landslide victory for the National League for Democracy (NLD), which won over 82 per cent of parliamentary seats at the union, regional and state levels.

"This provided a strong renewed mandate to the NLD, reflecting the clear will of the people of Myanmar to continue on the hard-won path of democratic reform," Burgener said.

She further stressed that declaration of the Statement of Emergency and the arrest of civilian leadership are unconstitutional and illegal, and called for the declaration to be repealed, detained leaders released immediately, and the post-election litigation process should resume with full commitment from all sides.

"The military's proposal to hold elections again should be discouraged. It is important that we join our efforts in helping ensure the military respects the will of the people of Myanmar and adheres to democratic norms," she said.

Guterres emphasised that the Rohingyas are part of Myanmar's society and need to be granted rights and citizenship.

He said that the UN did everything it could to protect the Rohingyas in Bangladesh and UN agencies and envoys put pressure on Myanmar authorities to understand that they need to change policies and create conditions for the Rohingyas to return with safety and dignity.

"Till now, very little progress has been achieved on that. Now, unfortunately, with this coup, I'm afraid that even the small progress that was made will be lost," Guterres added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar coup Myanmar military coup
India Matters
Look who’s clean: Hygiene, India and the West
Parliament House (File Photo | PTI)
House panel raises concerns over creating national DNA database
BJP workers gather during a public rally at Domurjala Stadium in Howrah district of West Bengal Sunday Jan. 31 2021. (Photo | PTI)
Bengal polls 2021: How Trinamool is losing narrative to BJP
Allahabad High Court (File photo| EPS)
2 sisters claim ownership of land offered for Ayodhya mosque, move HC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Climate change activist Greta Thunberg (Photo| AFP)
Greta Thunberg, others join Rihanna to extend support to farmers' protest in India
Policemen sit inside trucks parked on a road in the downtown area of Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)
TNIE Explainer: Why is the military taking control in Myanmar?
Gallery
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
Liverpool finally bolstered their defensive options by signing Schalke's Ozan Kabak and Preston's Ben Davies before the Premier League transfer window slammed shut on Monday. However, this is just one part of the story. Here are other major signings/transfers from Europe that football fans don't want to miss. (Photos | AFP)
January transfer window 2021 closed: Liverpool's 'defence budget' to Mesut Ozil's England exit, here are the best signings 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp