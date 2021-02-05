STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

2-year-old Indian boy becomes youngest hair donor for cancer patients in the UAE

At two years and 10 months, Taksh Jain is one of the youngest children to have enrolled into the "Friends of Cancer Patients'' hair donation campaign.

Published: 05th February 2021 07:50 PM  |   Last Updated: 05th February 2021 07:50 PM   |  A+A-

Cancer

For representational purposes

By PTI

DUBAI: A two-year-old Indian boy has become one of the youngest donors of hair in the UAE, as part of a charity drive to help cancer patients, according to a media report.

At two years and 10 months, Taksh Jain is one of the youngest children to have enrolled into the "Friends of Cancer Patients'' (FOCP) hair donation campaign, the Gulf News reported.

His mother, Neha Jain, a housewife, said Taksh was inspired by his older sister, who donated her locks for a similar cause in 2019.

"My son used to listen to that and started telling us that he too wanted to give his hair like his sister. I was touched and started growing his hair."

Jain said they are going to wait for Taksh''s hair to grow a little longer, before it is finally donated.

The FOCP launched the hair donation drive on Thursday, marking World Cancer Day. As of now, seven schools in the UAE are part of the initiative.

Founded in 1999, the FOCP is a non-profit umbrella organisation. 

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Friends of Cancer Patients World cancer Day youngest donor in UAE Taksh Jain
India Matters
For representational purposes. (Photo | EPS)
Large proportion of India still vulnerable to Covid-19: Serosurvey
Health workers adminsitering Covishield vaccine to the frontline warriors as part of the second phase of vaccination drive in Tirupati. (Photo | by Madhav K, EPS)
‘Involve private sector in vaccination drive’
Apollo Hospitals Group chairman Prathap C Reddy poses as part of ‘The Hand Print Campaign’, at Apollo Proton Cancer Centre, in Chennai on Thursday | P jawahar
‘Obesity, mental health to be biggest challenges in 2030’
Comedian Munawar Faruqui was arrested on January 1. (Video Screengrab | Munawar Faruqui YouTube Channel)
Comedian Munawar Faruqui given interim bail by SC

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Delhi Chief Minister Arvind Kejriwal (Photo| EPS)
CM Arvind Kejriwal launches ‘Switch Delhi’ campaign to push electric vehicles in city
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp