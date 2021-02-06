STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Intruder at Canada PM Justin Trudeau's residence pleads guilty

Corey Hurren, 46, had originally faced 21 counts of firearms violations and one of uttering threats against the prime minister.

Published: 06th February 2021 01:01 PM  |   Last Updated: 06th February 2021 01:01 PM   |  A+A-

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo|AFP)

Canadian Prime Minister Justin Trudeau. (Photo|AFP)

By AFP

OTTAWA: A heavily armed military reservist who crashed his truck onto the estate where Prime Minister Justin Trudeau lives pleaded guilty Friday to eight mischief and weapons charges.

Corey Hurren, 46, had originally faced 21 counts of firearms violations and one of uttering threats against the prime minister.

In July 2020 Hurren drove his pick-up truck into the main gate of Rideau Hall and was arrested without incident.

The court heard that Hurren was carrying several loaded firearms and prohibited weapons, including shotguns, pistols and rifles with high capacity magazines, as he then tried to walk from his abandoned truck to confront Trudeau.

The sprawling estate in Ottawa is the home of the governor general, who represents Queen Elizabeth II in this Commonwealth country. 

Trudeau, his wife and three children are staying at Rideau Cottage on the estate because his official residence is in disrepair. They were not at home at the time of the security breach.

According to an agreed statement of facts read out in court and cited by public broadcaster CBC, Hurren had wanted to interrupt the prime minister's daily news conference on the front steps of his home to press him on the government's pandemic response and a recent ban on assault rifles.

He'd reportedly lost his business during the pandemic, leaving him feeling angry and betrayed by his government because he hadn't qualified for emergency assistance.

But he insisted in the court document that he wasn't looking to harm anyone.

Hurren will be sentenced on February 23.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Justin Trudeau Canada
India Matters
Farmers' protest: Delhi Police to write to Google to nab toolkit makers
The announcement comes on a day the number of vaccinations crossed the 50 lakh mark. (File photo | PTI)
Covid vaccination for people above 50 will begin from March: Harsh Vardhan
What can torpedo the budget and economy?
Further, no relaxation shall be granted for CSE 2021 to those candidates who have not exhausted their permissible number of attempts. (Representational Image)
Covid-19: Centre changes decision, gives civil service aspirants extra attempt

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Representational Image. (Photo | PTI)
High-speed internet back in Jammu and Kashmir after 550 days
High security at Delhi-Ghazipur border amid farmers' ongoing protest against farm laws. (Photo | Parveen Negi, EPS)
Farmers' protest: No 'chakka jam' on Feb 6 in Delhi, says Rakesh Tikait
Gallery
A clear divide between Bollywood celebrities was visible as Taapsee Pannu, Swara Bhasker, Siddharth criticised similarly worded tweets by stars like Akshay Kumar and Ajay Devgn in response to pop star Rihanna's post drawing attention to the farmers' agita
Virat Kohli, Sachin Tendulkar - 'Puppets' of Modi government?: Sonu Sood, Taapsee, others take a dig at Bollywood, cricketers
Greta Thunberg, Mia Khalifa and US vice-president Kamala Harris's niece lawyer Meena Harris were among international celebrities who tweeted in support of the ongoing protest by Indian farmers against the Centre's Farm Laws. While the nation stands divide
Twitter war: Who are the international celebrities supporting the farmers' protest in Delhi? Meet Rihanna's band of 'propagandists' here
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp