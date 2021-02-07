STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Heavy snowstorm pounds Germany, upends travel

Published: 07th February 2021

A man walks across a snow-covered road in the early morning with snowdrifts in Bielefeld, Germany.

A man walks across a snow-covered road in the early morning with snowdrifts in Bielefeld, Germany. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

BERLIN: A snowstorm and strong winds pounded northern and western Germany on Sunday, forcing trains to cancel trips and leading to hundreds of road accidents. Police said 28 people were injured on icy roads.

Authorities brought homeless people into warm shelters amid the sub-zero temperatures.

National train operator Deutsche Bahn said main train routes between Hamburg and Hannover, Berlin and the west were canceled as snowdrifts piled up on the tracks and power lines. Some train connections in the east were also canceled, though most of the snow came down in the northwest.

Police in the western state of North Rhine-Westphalia said early Sunday they had counted 222 accidents due to the bad weather conditions since Saturday afternoon. They said two people among the 26 were severely injured.

The German Weather Service DWD urged people to stay at home. In the western city of Muenster, among the hardest hit places in the country, there was so much snow on the streets that ambulances could no longer drive. More than 30 centimeters (almost 12 inches) of snow had fallen, piling up to 1 meter (over 3 feet) in some parts, and more snow was expected to fall on Sunday.

City authorities in the western town of Hagen walked through the streets at night waking up homeless people sleeping outside and taking them to shelters, the German news agency dpa reported. In Berlin, the capital's biggest shelter, a tent city on the outskirts, was cleared early Saturday to make sure people don't freeze to death in sub-zero temperatures.

While the west of the country was freezing, southern Germany experienced balmy, spring-like temperatures.

The unusual weather and temperature divide was caused by a polar vortex pushing icy air from the Arctic toward northern Germany just as a low pressure front brings wet, warm weather from the southwest, the DWD said.

