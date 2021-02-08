Austria warns against travel to Tyrol amid concern over contagious coronavirus cases there

By Associated Press

BERLIN: The Austrian federal government is warning against travel to the country's Tyrol province amid concern over cases there of the more contagious coronavirus variant first detected in South Africa.

The move by the government in Vienna came after Tyrol earlier Monday drew up a list of measures that included calls for people to avoid nonessential travel and a proposal to require negative antigen tests before people can use ski lifts.

Some 165 infections with the South African variant have already been confirmed in Tyrol and politicians have been discussing for several days whether extra restrictions are required in the region.

Tyrol, which borders Germany, Italy and Switzerland, is usually a popular skiing destination -- though hotels and restaurants are closed at present, meaning that's not practical for anyone except locals.

Broadcaster ORF reported that Chancellor Sebastian Kurz said everything must be done "to prevent these (virus) mutations spreading ever further."

Austria was opening schools, shops, museums and hairdressing salons on Monday after its third lockdown.