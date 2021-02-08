STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Brazil's wealthy cause a stir trying to score quick vaccines

For representational purposes (Photo| AFP)

By Associated Press

SAO PAULO: Brazilian marketing executive Eduardo Menga is extra cautious when it comes to his health.

During the pandemic, he consulted a slew of doctors to ensure he was in good shape and uprooted his family from Rio de Janeiro to a quiet city in the countryside where he works remotely.

His wife Bianca Rinaldi, an actress, hasn't worked since March.

Menga and Rinaldi are among a minority of Brazilians who will pay for a COVID-19 vaccine if an association of private clinics can close a deal to bring 5 million shots to Latin America's most unequal country.

President Jair Bolsonaro, under fire for his government's handling of the pandemic, has promised not to interfere.

"When I go to a restaurant and I pay for my own food, I'm not taking anyone else's food," the 68-year-old Menga said from his home in Jundiai in Sao Paulo state.

"I don't think getting a vaccine from a private clinic will take it from someone else waiting in the public system.

It could be an alternative line, and those who have the chance should take it." Amid the government's stumbling vaccine rollout, many moneyed Brazilians want to find a swift path to vaccination, sparking backlash from some public health experts and igniting debate on social media, editorial pages and talk shows.

There has been concern globally that the privileged could game the system to get themselves vaccinated before others.

When the connected have been caught leapfrogging ahead, in countries like Turkey, Morocco and Spain, they have faced criticism, investigations or forced resignations.

Brazil has had its reports of line-jumpers, too, but the nation stands apart because maneuvering isn't only done in the shadows.

Some is out in the open, with the prosperous coordinating efforts that the government endorses, according to Roberto DaMatta, an emeritus anthropology professor at the University of Notre Dame.

"The pandemic makes Brazil's inequality more obvious, because the virus doesn't choose social class, but the cure just might," said DaMatta, who authored the book "Do You Know With Whom You're Speaking?" a portrait of Brazilian privilege.

It was inspired by episodes during the pandemic, including a judge who refused a policeman's order to don a mask, then called the state's security chief to protest and ripped up his 100 reais (USD 20) fine.

"Brazil's wealthy normalized slavery for ages.

Now, they accept that more poor and Black people die of COVID, and put little pressure on a government that has sabotaged the rollout. Taking the vaccine in this scenario might depend on organisation, so the well-off are organizing," DaMatta told The Associated Press.

Business leaders and some authorities defend attempts to secure a vaccine as boosting Brazil's economic reboot.

And anyway, they argue, why shouldn't the well-heeled buy vaccines if government efforts are falling short? So far, Brazil has 13.9 million shots available for a population of 210 million people, and has given the first of two shots to just 1 per cent of citizens since immunizations began January 18.

Health experts, for their part, view such efforts as unethical given vaccines are scarce globally and at-risk groups are in more immediate need to avoid death; already nearly 230,000 Brazilians have died from COVID-19, the second-highest tally in the world.

And while people over 65 like Menga are near the top of the list, Brazil's slow rollout, which could take up to 16 months, means it could be a long time before he gets a shot, and even longer for his wife, who is 46.

Debate over unfair vaccine distribution in Brazil first flared after Supreme Court employees reportedly maneuvered to set aside some 7,000 COVID-19 vaccines for themselves and their families; the government laboratory that will make and distribute AstraZeneca shots declined, saying it cannot reserve shots.

Sao Paulo state prosecutors also lobbied for inclusion in priority groups, alongside health professionals.

Comments

