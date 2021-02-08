STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

UK considers booster jab to combat South African COVID variant

Meanwhile, the UK government confirmed that more than 12 million people have now received at least one of the two-dose vaccines against COVID-19.

Published: 08th February 2021 04:26 PM  |   Last Updated: 08th February 2021 04:26 PM   |  A+A-

Covid vaccine, Vaccination

A health worker checks a syringe during a vaccination drive. (Photo | Meghana Sastry, EPS)

By PTI

LONDON: Britain on Monday indicated that scientists are exploring the possibility of an additional booster jab for later in the year in order to tackle any COVID-19 variants that may try to escape the immunity levels provided by the current vaccination programme, such as the South African variant.

UK Vaccine Deployment Minister Nadhim Zahawi said a "booster in autumn" could be required but urged the public to have full confidence in the vaccines currently being administered in the country the Pfizer/BioNTech and Oxford/AstraZeneca which have now covered 12 million people in the highest risk categories.

"Our brilliant scientists and medical advisers are now working on the potential for new versions of existing vaccines to offer further protections against COVID variants," said Zahawi, writing in 'The Daily Telegraph'.

"But we should bear in mind that recent studies show the vaccines being deployed right now across the UK appear to work well against the COVID-19 variants currently dominant in the UK.

"In terms of other variants, not in the UK, we need to be aware that even where a vaccine has reduced efficacy in preventing infection there may still be good efficacy against severe disease, hospitalisation, and death.

This is vitally important for protecting the healthcare system," he said.

His intervention came as a small sample study conducted with the Oxford/AstraZeneca vaccine, which also has a tie-up with the Serum Institute of India, found in South Africa that it may not be as effective in preventing mild to moderate COVID-19 against the local variant.

However, experts have stressed that the vaccine's protection against severe disease and death remains promising.

"This study confirms that the pandemic coronavirus will find ways to continue to spread in vaccinated populations, as expected, but, taken with the promising results from other studies in South Africa using a similar viral vector, vaccines may continue to ease the toll on health care systems by preventing severe disease," said Andrew Pollard, Professor of Paediatric Infection and Immunity, and Chief Investigator on the Oxford vaccine trial.

"We are working with AstraZeneca to optimise the pipeline required for a strain change should one become necessary," added Sarah Gilbert, Professor of Vaccinology at the University of Oxford.

As part of the pre-print study of 2,000 volunteers, researchers from the University of Witwatersrand and others in South Africa and the University of Oxford found that viral neutralisation by the ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine against the B.1.351 coronavirus variant, or the South African strain, were substantially reduced when compared with the original strain of the coronavirus.

This indicates that the mutations in the virus seen in South Africa will allow ongoing transmission of the virus in vaccinated populations.

"These findings recalibrate thinking about how to approach the pandemic virus and shift the focus from the goal of herd immunity against transmission to the protection of all at risk individuals in population against severe disease," said Shabir Madhi, Professor of Vaccinology and Director of the Vaccines & Infectious Diseases Analytics (VIDA) Research Unit at University of the Witwatersrand, and Chief Investigator on the trial in South Africa.

Earlier, Oxford University scientists have confirmed in a separate study that their ChAdOx1 nCoV-19 coronavirus vaccine has shown efficacy against the UK variant, dubbed the B.1.1.7 'Kent' coronavirus strain.

Prof. Gilbert explained that coronaviruses are less prone to mutation than influenza viruses, but it was always expected that as the pandemic continues, new variants will begin to become dominant amongst the viruses that are circulating and that eventually a new version of the vaccine, with an updated spike protein, would be required to maintain vaccine efficacy at the highest level possible.

Meanwhile, the UK government confirmed that more than 12 million people have now received at least one of the two-dose vaccines against COVID-19.

In its latest messaging, the government has also stressed that coronavirus vaccines will be offered to everyone living in the UK free of charge, regardless of their immigration status, and have urged people in the country illegally to know they will not be at risk of deportation if they come forward for a jab.

It comes as the daily death rates from the virus have shown a fall in the past few days, with 373 people dying on Sunday and taking the UK's death toll close to 112,000.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID-19 Coronavirus
India Matters
Journalist Rajdeep Sardesai and Congress MP Shashi Tharoor (File Photo | Youtube)
R-Day violence: SC stays arrest of Tharoor, Sardesai as FIRs lodged for tweets
Twitter (File Photo | AP)
Twitter seeks dialogue with govt after order to block accounts, says staff's safety a priority
WHO chief Tedros Adhanom Ghebreyesus (Photo | AP)
WHO head raises questions about COVID-19 vaccines
The first batch of women commandos undergoes training for Garuda, Karnataka’s anti-terror force. (Photo | EPS)
All-woman commando force of Karnataka Police in the making

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Members of Village Cooking Channel at Chinna Veeramangalam in Pudukkottai | Express
'Village Cooking Channel’: Meet YouTube's favourite chefs who impressed Rahul Gandhi
Scores of labourers trapped in tunnels as the waters came rushing in. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Rescue ops intensified as over 200 people still missing
Gallery
A portion of the Nanda Devi glacier broke off in Uttarakhand's Chamoli district on Sunday, triggering an avalanche and a deluge in the Alaknanda river system. (Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
Uttarakhand glacier disaster: Latest images of rescue efforts from Chamoli district show calamity's intensity 
While City has conceded just two goals in 13 league games, Liverpool's issues in defence continue as it struggles to overcome the likely season-long absence of Virgil van Dijk and Joe Gomez. Here is everything you need to know about missing Liverpool players and their recovery progress. (Photos | AP, AFP)
Liverpool latest injury updates: Alisson, Fabinho make comeback against Manchester City; here are recovering Reds and expected return dates
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp