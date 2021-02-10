STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China harps on 'package solution' for India's bid to become UNSC permanent member

China is a permanent member of the UNSC while India began its two-year tenure as a non-permanent member on January 1.

Published: 10th February 2021 05:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 05:25 PM   |  A+A-

A file photo of UNSC

In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the UNSC. (File Photo of UNSC | AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China, which has been blocking India's efforts to become a permanent member of the UN Security Council, on Wednesday reiterated its stand on New Delhi's bid, and called for evolving a "package solution" that is acceptable to all to reform the top organ of the global body.

Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang Wenbin's comments in response to a question came a day after India and China discussed a wide range of issues relating to top UN body.

In August, India is scheduled to serve as the president of the UNSC.

Asked about the outcome of the meeting and whether there was any discussion on India's candidature for permanent membership of the UNSC, Chinese Foreign Ministry spokesman Wang told a media briefing here that during Tuesday's virtual meeting, the two sides held consultations on Security Council issues.

The two sides exchanged views on upholding multilateralism, peacekeeping operations and counter-terrorism, he said.

"As for India's bid for permanent membership to the UNSC, I can reiterate China's principled position on this issue. China supports UNSC reforms in a manner that increases the authority and efficacy of the UNSC, increases the representation and voice of developing countries so that small and medium-sized countries have a greater opportunity to participate in the decision making of the UNSC," he said.

"It should be done through the widest possible democratic consultation and seek a package solution that takes into account the interests and concerns of all parties," he said.

China is part of the permanent five (P5) of the UNSC with veto power has been stonewalling India's efforts to become member of UN's powerful body for years pointing to lack of consensus even though the other four, US, UK, France and Russia have expressed backing for New Delhi's membership.

Beijing's all-weather ally Pakistan is also opposed to India becoming a permanent member of the UNSC.

India and China on Tuesday held discussions on a wide range of issues relating to the United Nations Security Council, the Ministry of External Affairs (MEA) said in New Delhi.

The MEA said the Chinese delegation was briefed about India's priorities during its UNSC tenure in the meeting that took place in the virtual format.

It said both sides agreed to continue their engagement on key issues on the UNSC agenda.

