STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Strongly support Libyan-led and owned political process: India at UN

The Libya Sanctions Committee implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.

Published: 10th February 2021 12:53 PM  |   Last Updated: 10th February 2021 12:53 PM   |  A+A-

Indian Ambassador to UN Secretary TS Tirumurti

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador T S Tirumurti (File photo| ANI)

By PTI

UNITED NATIONS: Voicing strong support for a Libyan-led and owned political process, India has called for broad-based dialogue with all stakeholders as the war-torn North African country prepares to hold elections later this year.

India's Permanent Representative to the UN Ambassador TS Tirumurti said in a tweet that India welcomes the Presidential Statement agreed by the UN Security Council on Tuesday "welcoming new unified interim executive authority in Libya."

He said India "calls for broad-based dialogue with all stakeholders" as Libya prepares to hold elections on December 24.

"We strongly support Libyan-led, Libyan-owned political process," Tirumurti tweeted.

Tirumurti is chair of the UN Security Council's Libya Sanctions Committee, also called the 1970 Sanctions Committee, this year.

The Libya Sanctions Committee implements the sanctions regime, including a two-way arms embargo on Libya and assets freeze, a travel ban and measures on illicit export of petroleum.

In the Presidential Statement, the Security Council welcomed the agreement reached by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum on a new unified interim executive authority charged with leading the country to elections.

The Council welcomed this achievement as an important milestone in the Libyan political process and called on the interim executive authority to agree swiftly on the formation of a new, inclusive government, as set out in the roadmap agreed by the Libyan Political Dialogue Forum in Tunis, and to make the necessary preparations ahead of national Presidential and Parliamentary elections planned for December 24, 2021.

The Security Council further called on the interim executive authority to improve services and launch a comprehensive national reconciliation process.

Council Members called on all parties to implement the October 23, 2020 ceasefire agreement in full, urging Member States to respect and support its implementation, including through the withdrawal of all foreign forces and mercenaries from Libya without further delay.

They also called for full compliance with the Council-imposed arms embargo by all Member States, in accordance with the relevant resolutions.

The Council further underlined the importance of a credible and effective Libyan-led Ceasefire Monitoring Mechanism under United Nations auspices, and welcomed the swift deployment of an advance team to Libya while looking forward to receiving the Secretary-General's proposals on the tasks and scale of that mechanism.

Members reaffirmed the Council's strong commitment to the United Nations-facilitated, Libyan-led and Libyan-owned political process and to Libya's sovereignty, independence, territorial integrity and national unity.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
TS Tirumurti UN India at UN libya
India Matters
Antibody surveys do not signal end of pandemic
A military medic from the Air Force Medical University prepares to leave for Wuhan from Xi'an, capital of northwestern China's Shaanxi Province. (Photo | AP)
WHO team says coronavirus unlikely to have leaked from China lab
For representational purposes
YouTube cracks down on music videos related to farmer protests
Jaya near a positive sample. (Photo | Special arrangement)
3 Army dogs sniff out coronavirus on basis of urine, sweat samples in seconds

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operations continue inside the Tapovan Tunnel. (Photo | PTI)
TNIE Explainer: How glaciers can burst and send floods downstream
File Photo | EPS
GOOD NEWS | Delhi sees zero COVID-19 death after nearly nine months, Kejriwal wants no drop in guard
Gallery
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
The International Federation of Football History and Statistics (IFFHS) has declared Argentina and Barcelona skipper Lionel Messi as the best men's player of the decade. Obviously, Cristiano Ronaldo came second in the poll that was conducted among the 150-member countries of the IFFHS. Neymar, Andres Iniesta and Zlatan Ibrahimovic were also among the names to feature in the top 10. Check out which other iconic footballers made it to the first 10 spots here. (Photos | AFP)
Top 10: Lionel Messi beat Cristiano Ronaldo, Sergio Ramos to become IFFHS Best Player of the Decade, full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp