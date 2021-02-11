STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
AstraZeneca working to adapt vaccine to new COVID-19 strains

AstraZeneca said it hopes to cut the time needed to produce large amounts of any new vaccine to between six and nine months.

Published: 11th February 2021 03:38 PM

Syringes and a package with the vaccine from AstraZeneca

Syringes and a package with the vaccine from AstraZeneca. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON: AstraZeneca said Thursday it's working with the University of Oxford to adapt its COVID-19 vaccine to protect against new strains of the virus as public health officials raise concerns about mutations that may make the virus more resistant to existing vaccines.

The Anglo-Swedish drugmaker worked with Oxford to develop one of the first COVID-19 vaccines authorized for widespread use.

The comments came as Astra-Zeneca said fourth-quarter net income rose to USD 1.01 billion from USD 313 million in the same quarter a year earlier.

Drug sales increased 11 per cent to USD 7.41 billion, driven by a 24 per cent increase in cancer treatments.

The company posted USD 2 million of revenue from its COVID-19 vaccine, which it has pledged to supply on a non-profit basis during the pandemic, and said it would begin reporting sales of the vaccine separately beginning in the next quarter.

