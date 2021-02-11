STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Carbon emission cuts need to be 80 per cent more ambitious to meet Paris Agreement targets: Study

The scientists also estimated how much more each country needed to increase its target -- known as nationally determined contributions -- in order to lower its emissions by 80 per cent.

Published: 11th February 2021 06:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:42 PM   |  A+A-

Climate change

Climate change has affected every part of the world and it's likely to get worse. (File Photo| AP)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: Carbon emission cuts need to be about 80 per cent more ambitious to stay below 2 degree Celsius global warming -- considered a threshold for climate stability and climate-related risks such as excessive heat, drought, extreme weather and sea level rise -- a new study says.

The scientists, including those from the University of Washington in the US, used statistical tools to reevaluate the cuts in carbon emissions that would be needed globally to stay below the 2 degree target proposed in the Paris Agreement international climate treaty.

According to the study, published in the journal Communications Earth and Environment, an average of 1.8 per cent drop in emissions per year rather than the previously agreed 1 per cent per year, would be required to stay within the 2 degree threshold.

"To have an even chance of staying below 2 degrees Celsius, the average rate of decline in emissions would need to increase from the 1 per cent per year needed to meet the nationally determined contributions, to 1.8 per cent per year," the scientists wrote in the study.

In the research, the scientists used the same statistical approach to model the three main drivers of human-produced greenhouse gases -- national population, gross domestic product per person, and the amount of carbon emitted for each dollar of economic activity, known as carbon intensity.

"A number of people have been saying, particularly in the past few years, that the emissions targets need to be more ambitious. We went beyond that to ask in a more precise way: How much more ambitious do they need to be?" said study lead author Adrian Raftery from the University of Washington in the US.

The analysis revealed a range of likely future outcomes based on data and projections so far.

Even with updated methods and five more years of data, the conclusion remained similar to the previous estimates: Meeting Paris Agreement targets would give only a 5 per cent probability of staying below 2 degrees Celsius warming.

Since climate policies may not targeting population growth or economic growth, the researchers calculated what change in the "carbon intensity" measure could likely be needed to meet the 2 degrees warming goal.

They now believe increasing the overall targets to cut carbon emissions by an average of 1.8 per cent annually, as opposed to 1 per cent, and continuing on that path after the Paris Agreement expires in 2030, would give the planet a 50 per cent chance of staying below 2 degrees warming by 2100.

"Achieving the Paris Agreement's temperature goals is something we're not on target to do now, but it wouldn't take that much extra to do it," said study first author Peiran Liu from the University of Washington.

"Globally, the temperature goal requires an 80 per cent boost in the annual rate of emissions decline compared to the Paris Agreement, but if a country has finished most of its promised mitigation measures, then the extra decline required now will be smaller," Liu said.

The scientists also estimated how much more each country needed to increase its target -- known as nationally determined contributions (NDCs) -- in order to lower its emissions by 80 per cent.

"For the largest emitters, the needed increases in the NDCs would be 7 per cent for China, 38 per cent for the US, 55 per cent for India, 49 per cent for Japan, and 25 per cent for Germany," the scientists wrote in the study.

They also suggested that countries increase their accountability by reviewing progress annually, rather than on the five-year, 10-year, or longer timescales included in many existing climate plans.

"To some extent, the discourse around climate has been: 'We have to completely change our lifestyles and everything,'" Raftery said.

"The idea from our work is that actually, what's required is not easy, but it's quantifiable. Reducing global emissions by 1.8 per cent per year is a goal that's not astronomical," he added.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Climate Change Global Warming Paris Agreement Paris Accord
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp