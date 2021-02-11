STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Sri Lanka's Cardinal unhappy with Easter Sunday blasts probe

Cardinal Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith told reporters that he had asked for a copy of the special presidential probe report on the attack after it was submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month.

Published: 11th February 2021 06:27 PM  |   Last Updated: 11th February 2021 06:28 PM   |  A+A-

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith

Archbishop of Colombo Cardinal Malcolm Ranjith. (File Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

COLOMBO: The head of Sri Lanka's Catholic church once again expressed disappointment on Thursday over the probe in the 2019 Easter Sunday blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels, cautioning the government that if justice is not served, he would approach international organisations.

Cardinal Malcolm Cardinal Ranjith told reporters that he had asked for a copy of the special presidential probe report on the attack after it was submitted to President Gotabaya Rajapaksa last month.

The report led by a commission comprising judges has not been made public so far.

However, Rajapaksa has assured that the report has been forwarded to the relevant officials for prosecution.

The Cardinal said: "We shall have to see what the government does after submitting the report. If this does not happen, there are international organisations abroad and we will act accordingly, seeking the assistance of these organisations in order to achieve some justice".

Nine suicide bombers belonging to local Islamist extremist group National Thawheed Jamaat (NTJ) linked to ISIS carried out a series of devastating blasts that tore through three churches and as many luxury hotels on April 21, 2019, killing 258 people, including 11 Indians.

The Cardinal from the very outset has been sceptical of the police investigations.

"Those investigations seemed as if they were carried out for the sake of investigating with no genuine interest. I have therefore decided on an alternative approach in relation to one specific matter through the courts. You will learn about it soon," he said.

The previous government headed by President Maithripala Sirisena and Prime Minister Ranil Wickremesinghe was blamed for its inability to prevent the deadly attacks despite the prior intelligence made available on the impending terror strikes.

The then police chief and top defence ministry bureaucrat were criminally charged and arrested immediately after the attacks for failure to prevent it.

The Cardinal said that the investigations have only focused on failure to prevent the attack and not on the possible masterminds who had been behind it.

The Buddhist-majority nation was about to mark a decade since ending a 37-year-long Tamil separatist war in May 2009 when the suicide bombings in 2019 rocked the country.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Sri Lanka Church Blast Sri Lanka church explosion President Maithripala Sirisena Ranil Wickremesinghe
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp