STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Myanmar's protesters back on the streets as US sanctions coup leaders

A torrent of anger and defiance has brought tens of thousands of people out in nationwide rallies demanding the country's generals relinquish power. 

Published: 12th February 2021 10:08 AM  |   Last Updated: 12th February 2021 10:08 AM   |  A+A-

People gather outside Insein prison expecting to see prisoners being released in Yangon

People gather outside Insein prison expecting to see prisoners being released in Yangon (Photo | AP)

By AFP

YANGON: Myanmar's military regime braced for a seventh straight day of street protests on Friday after Washington announced sanctions on leaders of the coup that ousted civilian leader Aung San Suu Kyi.

A torrent of anger and defiance has brought tens of thousands of people out in nationwide rallies demanding the country's generals relinquish power. 

Demonstrations have so far largely been peaceful, but police have used tear gas, water cannon and rubber bullets on protesters -- with isolated reporters of live rounds being fired at crowds.  

With teachers, bureaucrats and air traffic controllers among the government employees walking off the job to demand an end to junta rule, the country's new military leader Min Aung Hlaing told striking workers to return to work.

"Those who are away from their duties are requested to return to their duties immediately for the interests of the country and people without focusing on the emotion," he said, in a speech reported by state media.

The new US sanctions target Min Aung Hlaing and other top generals, after President Joe Biden announced his administration was cutting off the military's access to $1 billion in funds. 

Further measures would be imposed if the military deploy more violence against protesters, Treasury Secretary Janet Yellen said. 

ALSO READ | Ethnic minorities protest Myanmar coup, as opposition grows

With another day of mass rallies underway, state media announced the release of more than 23,000 inmates as part of a prison amnesty. 

Friday was a public holiday in Myanmar and mass amnesties to empty the country's overcrowded prison system are common on significant local dates. 

More than 260 people have been detained in the days since the coup, according to the Assistance Association for Political Prisoners monitoring group, but there was no indication that Suu Kyi or any of her allies were among those set for release. 

"There is a serious concern that the sudden release... is to clear space for the detention of political prisoners," the AAPP said. 

Protesters in Myeik were among the first to hit the streets on Friday, with hundreds of teachers marching through the southern port city urging people to stay home from their offices and join their strike. 

- Widespread dissent - 

The coup has united disparate strands of society in opposition, with some reports of police officers breaking ranks to join demonstrations alongside celebrities, students and garment workers.

They have called for the junta to respect the results of November's elections, which saw Suu Kyi's National League for Democracy (NLD) party win in a massive landslide. 

The military justified its takeover with claims of widespread voter fraud, though local and international monitors said there were no major issues with the election that could have changed the outcome of the poll. 

Min Aung Hlaing's regime has moved quickly to stack courts and political offices with loyalists after bringing the country's decade-old democracy to a sudden end.

Live rounds were fired at a rally in Naypyidaw this week, critically wounding two people -- including a woman who was shot in the head. 

Concerns are growing over a draft cybersecurity bill that grants the regime power to order internet blackouts and website bans.

The junta has already ordered telecoms to block Twitter and Facebook and imposed a temporary nationwide internet shutdown over the weekend. 

Suu Kyi has not been seen since she was detained on February 1, the same day a new parliament was due to convene, but NLD officials have said the Nobel laureate was in "good health". 

The military regime has weathered a chorus of condemnation from the US, European Union and former colonial power Britain since it took power. 

"The international community will not accept the coup in Myanmar and we will hold those responsible to account," UK Foreign Secretary Dominic Raab said on Thursday.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Myanmar Protest Myanmar coup Aung San Suu Kyi
India Matters
45 Chinese soldiers killed in Galwan Valley clash: Russian news agency
The advertisement that is now viral shows a man ‘proposing' to his partner with a dose of the COVID-19 vaccine. (Photo | YouTube Screengrab)
Pfizer suggests COVID vaccine as 'perfect gift' for valentine's day in parody ad
Representational Image. (File Photo)
I-T raids on Khoday Group unearth undisclosed income of Rs 878 crore
Image for representation
Karnataka bus conductor puts kidney on sale to meet financial needs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Former ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar and her husband Deepak Kochhar. (Parveen Negi | EPS)
PMLA case: Ex-ICICI Bank CEO Chanda Kochhar granted bail
The explosion occurred when some chemicals were being mixed to produce fireworks at the unit in Acchankulam village, they said, adding the injured had been hospitalised. (Photo | EPS)
Major blast at firecracker factory in Tamil Nadu: 13 dead, 20+ injured
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp