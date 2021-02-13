STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
China, Russia 'disassociate' from UNHRC resolution on Myanmar

The resolution calls for the release of detained persons including State Counsellor Aung San Suu Kyi and President Win Myint.

Published: 13th February 2021 02:15 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 02:15 PM   |  A+A-

A Buddhist nun flashes the three-fingered salute as protesters gather outside the Hledan Center in Yangon, Myanmar. (Photo | AP)

By ANI

GENEVA: China and Russia on Friday pulled out from a United Nations Human Rights Council (UNHRC) resolution on the situation in Myanmar following the military coup on February 1, reported NHK World.

It was approved by consensus during a special session in Geneva on Friday.

China, Russia and others pulled out and their envoys said they are "disassociating" from the resolution. Myanmar's ambassador called the document unacceptable, reported NHK World.

Earlier, UN Special Rapporteur Thomas Andrews had condemned the arbitrary detention of government officials and human rights leaders in Myanmar.

He also cited "growing reports and photographic evidence" that security forces have used live ammunition against protesters.

The UNHRC resolution stressed the need to refrain from violence and fully respect human rights, fundamental freedoms and the rule of law.

On February 1, Myanmar's military staged a coup and overthrew the democratically elected government of the National League for Democracy (NLD), alleging voter fraud in November 2020 elections that saw the NLD securing a resounding victory.

Meanwhile, Nepal, Hong Kong and other countries have protested against China for bringing civil unrest to Myanmar. 

