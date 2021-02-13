STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Donald Trump impeachment trial comes to standstill over witnesses

Published: 13th February 2021 11:18 PM  |   Last Updated: 13th February 2021 11:18 PM   |  A+A-

Former US President Donald Trump (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

WASHINGTON: Former President Donald Trump's impeachment trial came to an abrupt standstill after a majority of senators voted to consider calling witnesses about the deadly storming of the Capitol.

Even senators seemed confused by the sudden turn of events Saturday.

The quick trial had been racing toward closing arguments and a vote on whether to acquit or convict Trump.

Under Senate rules for the trial, it appears debate and votes on potential witnesses could be allowed, potentially delaying the final vote.

House prosecutors want to hear from a Republican congresswoman who has said she was aware of a conversation Trump had with the House GOP leader as rioters were ransacking the Capitol over the election results.

Representative Jamie Herrera Beutler of Washington has widely discussed her reported conversation with House Republican leader Kevin McCarthy, who had called on Trump to stop the attack by his supporters.

Five Republican senators joined all Democrats in voting 55-45 on a motion to consider witnesses and testimony.

Trump's defense attorneys blasted the late action.

Attorney Michael van der Veen said it's time to "close this case out." Senators are in a brief recess as leaders confer on next steps.

The Senate is meeting in a rare weekend session for closing arguments in Donald Trump's second impeachment trial.

The evenly divided Senate is poised to vote on whether the former president will be held accountable for inciting the January 6 siege on the Capitol.

