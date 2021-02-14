STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

List of Indian diaspora members holding highest positions in US globally to be unveiled on Feb 15

The Indiaspora list highlights the accomplishments of leaders of the Indian diaspora from across industries and sectors.

Published: 14th February 2021 01:10 PM  |   Last Updated: 14th February 2021 01:10 PM   |  A+A-

US Vice President Kamala Harris

The latest to join the list is US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to hold the post. (Photo | AP)

By PTI

WASHINGTON: A list of more than 200 members of the over 550 million-strong Indian diaspora holding highest positions globally, including heads of state, will be unveiled on Monday, showcasing the achievements of the community leaders across different sectors.

Indiaspora, a US-based organisation representing the community globally, will release for the first time ever a list of over 200 such leaders from 15 countries on the occasion of US President's Day on February 15.

The latest to join the list is US Vice President Kamala Harris, the first Indian-American to hold the post.

The others in the list are elected officials, appointees or civil servants.

All have risen to the call of public service and have been key agents in shaping politics and policy from a local to global scale.

Their leadership will impact generations to come, Indiaspora said in an email.

"It is incredible to see over 200 leaders from 15 countries answer the call of seva and public service. They represent over 550 million constituents," Indiaspora Founder M R Rangaswami, a Silicon Valley-based entrepreneur and investor said.

The list will be unveiled on Monday, he said.

"It is a huge source of pride to have the first woman and first person of colour as the Vice President of the world's oldest democracy be someone of Indian heritage," said Rangaswami.

"We wanted to use this seminal moment on President's Day to highlight a host of others in the diaspora who also are in public service," he said.

The Indiaspora list highlights the accomplishments of leaders of the Indian diaspora from across industries and sectors.

"With each list, we pay tribute to leaders from a specific area, whether business, government, philanthropy, academics, or to the leaders of the next generation. Our aim is to bring greater awareness to the collective inspiration, influence and impact of our global community," it said.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Indian Diaspora in US
India Matters
Supreme Court (File Photo | PTI)
Right to protest and express dissent comes with certain duties: SC
Punjab CM Amarinder Singh (Photo | PTI)
Centre's willingness to amend farm laws means they are flawed: Amarinder
Former Chief Justice of India Ranjan Gogoi (Photo | PTI)
Judiciary ramshackled, going to court is useless: Ex-CJI Ranjan Gogoi
Farmers raise slogans during their protest against new farm laws at Ghazipur border in New Delhi Wednesday. (Photo | PTI)
R-Day violence: Farmer unions demand judicial inquiry into FIRs

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Modi addresses gathering at Nehru Indoor stadium in Chennai. (Photo | Twitter)
PM Modi launches several crores worth projects in Tamil Nadu
Climate activist Disha Ravi. (Photo| Twitter/ @KartiPC)
Greta Toolkit row: Climate activist Disha Ravi remanded to 5-day police custody
Gallery
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
Malayalam film 'Jallikattu', directed by Lijo Jose Pellissery was India's official entry in the Best International Feature Film category at the 93rd Academy Awards. However, the critically-acclaimed movie has failed to make it to the list of 15 movies tha
India's 'Jallikattu' is out of Oscar race, Majid Majidi's 'Sun Children' among 15 movies shortlisted for International Feature Film category at Academy Awards 2021. Full list
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp