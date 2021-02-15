STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Australia receives over 142,000 Pfizer vaccine doses; vaccination drive from February 22

Prime Minister Scott Morrison will also be among the first to receive a dose in a bid to raise public confidence in the program.

Published: 15th February 2021 01:03 PM

COVID vaccine

So far, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in Australia. (Photo | AFP)

By Associated Press

CANBERRA: Australia will begin vaccinating its population against COVID-19 next week after its first shipment of Pfizer vaccine was delivered on Monday.

More than 142,000 doses had arrived at Sydney airport, the government said.

Health care, aged care and quarantine workers will be among the first to be vaccinated from February 22.

Australia decided against accelerating the vaccine regulator's approval process in order to increase public confidence that the Pfizer product was safe.

So far, Pfizer is the only vaccine approved for use in Australia.

But the regulator is expected to also approve the AstraZeneca vaccine soon.

Australia is contracted to receive 20 million Pfizer doses and to receive or manufacture at home 53.8 million AstraZeneca doses.

