STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

China's space probe performs orbital adjustment around Mars

China National Space Administration said that a 3000N engine Tianwen-1 probe was ignited at 5 pm local time on Monday to ensure the probe's trajectory passes the poles of Mars.

Published: 15th February 2021 06:25 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 06:25 PM   |  A+A-

The Tianwen-1 probe en route to Mars

The Tianwen-1 probe en route to Mars. (Photo| CNSA via AP)

By PTI

BEIJING: China's Tianwen-1 probe on Monday performed an orbital manoeuvre around Mars, days after it successfully entered the orbit around the red planet capping a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth. Ahead of China's probe, the UAE's Hope probe made it safely into the orbit of Mars on Tuesday.

US space agency NASA will attempt to put another of its big rovers on the surface on the red planet on Thursday. A 3000N engine Tianwen-1 probe was ignited at 5 pm (Beijing time) on Monday to ensure the probe's trajectory passes the poles of Mars, China National Space Administration (CNSA) said.

The spacecraft will perform several more orbital adjustments to enter a parking orbit, said the CNSA. The probe, including an orbiter, a lander and a rover, successfully entered the Mars orbit on February 10 after a nearly seven-month voyage from Earth.

The lander carrying the rover is expected to land on Mars in May or June. Chinese space engineers and scientists have chosen a relatively flat region in the southern part of Utopia Planitia, a large plain, as a potential landing zone.

State-run Xinhua news agency reported that the rover will be released after landing to conduct scientific exploration.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
China National Space Administration Tianwen 1 China Mars mission China Mars orbiter
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp