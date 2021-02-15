STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Israeli study confirms COVID-19 vaccine efficacy

Clalit, the largest of Israel's four health care providers, released a study that compared infections in 600,000 Israelis who had received the vaccine compared to 600,000 who were not immunised.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:42 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:42 PM   |  A+A-

An Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered to elderly people at a medical center in Ashdod

An Israeli military paramedic prepares a Pfizer COVID-19 vaccine, to be administered to elderly people at a medical center in Ashdod. (File photo| AP)

By Associated Press

JERUSALEM: A large-scale Israeli study has pointed to the efficacy of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine at preventing symptomatic infections with the coronavirus. Clalit, the largest of Israel's four health care providers, released a study on Sunday that compared infections in 600,000 Israelis who had received the vaccine compared to 600,000 who were not immunised.

The study found a 94 per cent drop in symptomatic infections and a 92 per cent drop in serious cases of the disease among those vaccinated.

It said that the efficacy of the vaccine is preserved in every age group", particularly a week after the second dose of the vaccine. The researchers said the preliminary findings of the ongoing research "is aimed at emphasizing to the population that has yet to vaccinate that the vaccine is highly effective and prevents serious illness".

Israel launched its COVID-19 vaccine campaign in December. Since then, over a quarter of the population - 2.5 million people - have received two doses of the Pfizer/BioNTech vaccine, and over 42 per cent have received the first shot, according to the Health Ministry.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID19 Coronavirus COVID vaccine Israel COVID vaccine BioNTech vaccine
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp