STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan begins registration of elderly for COVID-19 vaccination

The vaccination of the frontline health workers in the country started on February 2, a day after China donated 500,000 Sinopharm doses to Pakistan.

Published: 15th February 2021 04:55 PM  |   Last Updated: 15th February 2021 04:55 PM   |  A+A-

A health worker shows a vial of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a ceremony to start the vaccination campaign, in Islamabad

A health worker shows a vial of Sinopharm COVID-19 vaccine during a ceremony to start the vaccination campaign, in Islamabad. (File photo| AP)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan on Monday started registration of elderly people aged 65 years and above to vaccinate them against the deadly coronavirus, as the national tally of the COVID-19 cases reached 564,077.

Planning Minister Asad Umar, who is also chief of the anti-corona National Command and Operation Center (NCOC), said that the vaccination of the registered elderly people would begin next month. "Pleased to announce that registration for getting COVID vaccine is now open for all citizens 65 and above. Just write down your CNIC (Computerised National Identity Card) number and send message on 1166. Vaccinations for this age group will start in March," he tweeted.

The vaccination of the frontline health workers in the country started on February 2, a day after China donated 500,000 Sinopharm doses to Pakistan. According to the Ministry of National Health Services, 1,048 new COVID-19 cases were reported in the last 24 hours, while 26 patients died in the same period, taking the total number of fatalities to 12,333.

A total of 525,997 people have recovered from the disease. The authorities carried out 32,019 tests in the last 24 hours. The positivity rate stood at 3.27 per cent.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
COVID vaccine COVID19 Coronavirus Pakistan COVID vaccine Computerised National Identity Card
India Matters
A private bus entering the fastag lane at a toll plaza. (Photo | EPS)
FASTag a must from Feb 15 midnight, vehicles sans tag to pay double
Senior citizens collecting their bus pass at Pallavan depot in Chennai. (Photo | R Satish Babu, EPS)
Free bus pass for elderly living in Chennai from today

Twitter is not above our country’s law
 

For representational purposes (Express Illustrations)
IT staff oppose proposal to increase working hours

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Passengers in a metro train on Washermanpet - Wimco Nagar stretch, after the phase I extension of Metro Rail was inaugurated by PM on Sunday | Debadatta Mallick
North Chennai Metro may prove attractive to formal sector employees
Activist Disha Ravi (in black mask) sent to 5 days Delhi police special cell custody, in New Delhi on Sunday. (Photo | ANI)
After Disha Ravi, Delhi Police make two more arrests in Greta toolkit row
Gallery
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
'I am open for debate if anyone can show me more range and brilliance of craft than me by any other actress on this planet I promise to give up my arrogance, until then I can surely afford the luxury of pride,' tweeted Bollywood actor Kangana Ranaut recen
Kangana Ranaut should check out these movies if she is still looking for range, action and brilliance of craft in female actors
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp