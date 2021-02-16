STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines reaches Dominican Republic

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez tweeted, "At a crucial moment, the Indian govt assists by accelerating the delivery of 20,000 doses of AZ to the dom people. Thank you."

Published: 16th February 2021 12:38 PM  |   Last Updated: 16th February 2021 12:38 PM   |  A+A-

Vaccines delivered to Dominican Republic. (Photo | Twitter)

By PTI

NEW DELHI: A consignment of made-in-India COVID-19 vaccines have been received in Dominican Republic as India's 'Vaccine Maitri' programme reached the Carribean.

"Delivered to Dominican Republic.'Vaccine Maitri' reaches our Caribbean friends," External Affairs Minister S Jaishankar tweeted on Tuesday, along with pictures of the consignment being received in Dominican Republic.

Jaishankar also retweeted Dominican Republic President Luis Abinader's tweet stating that AstraZeneca vaccines from India had been received and his country will start vaccinating front-line personnel.

Dominican Foreign Minister Roberto Alvarez tweeted, "At a crucial moment, the Indian govt assists by accelerating the delivery of 20,000 doses of AZ to the dom people. Thank you."

Last week, the Ministry of External Affairs had said India provided over 229 lakh doses of coronavirus vaccines to various countries out of which 64 lakh doses have been supplied as grant assistance and 165 lakh on commercial basis.

In the coming weeks, vaccines will be supplied to more countries in Africa, Latin America, CARICOM and the Pacific Island states, MEA Spokesperson Anurag Srivastava had said.

In a major announcement, India on January 19 said it will send COVID-19 vaccines under grant assistance to several countries.

India is one of the world's biggest drugmakers, and an increasing number of countries have already approached it for procuring anti-coronavirus vaccines.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
vaccines dominican republic
India Matters
Maharashtra Deputy CM Ajit Pawar (Photo | PTI)
Rise in Covid cases in Maharashtra 'alarming'; may take harsh steps: Dy CM
A does of COVID-19 vaccine being administered. (Photo| AFP)
Chhattisgarh cop dies three days after receiving COVID-19 vaccine
England cricketer Joe Root (Photo | PTI)
India outplayed us in all departments, admits Root after humiliating defeat
The proposed design of the world class hockey stadium to be built at Rourkela (Photo | Special arrangement)
Odisha CM lays foundation stone of India's largest hockey stadium in Rourkela

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Rescue operation underway at Tapovan tunnel in Joshimath, Uttrakhand on Tuesday. (Photo | Special arrangement)
Uttarakhand glacier burst: Tapovan village grim as families lose hope
NDRF team carries out rescue operation after an overcrowded bus plunged into a canal in Sidhi district of Madhya Pradesh. (Photo| PTI)
Bus falls into canal in Madhya Pradesh; over 35 people dead
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp