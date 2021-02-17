STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Jeffrey Epstein ex-girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell alleges sexual abuse by guard in Brooklyn federal jail

The lawyer said the British socialite Ghislaine Maxwell asked that a camera be used to capture what was occurring, but a guard 'replied no.'

Published: 17th February 2021 12:08 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 12:08 PM   |  A+A-

The FBI said Thursday July 2, 2020, Ghislaine Maxwell, who was accused by many women of helping procure underage sex partners for Jeffrey Epstein, has been arrested in New Hampshire.

Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend Ghislaine Maxwell. (Photo | AP)

By Associated Press

NEW YORK: Jeffrey Epstein's former girlfriend claimed through her lawyer Tuesday that a guard physically abused her at a federal lockup in Brooklyn, and then she was punished for complaining about it.

Attorney Bobbi Sternheim wrote in a letter to a Manhattan federal judge that the abuse occurred recently at the Metropolitan Detention Center as Ghislaine Maxwell was undergoing a pat down search in her isolation cell.

The lawyer said the British socialite asked that a camera be used to capture what was occurring, but a guard 'replied no.'

"When Ms. Maxwell recoiled in pain and when she said she would report the mistreatment, she was threatened with disciplinary action," Sternheim said.

Days later, Maxwell was retaliated against for reporting the abuse when a guard ordered her into a shower to clean, sanitize, and scrub the walls with a broom, the lawyer said.

She added that Maxwell was denied a request that the encounter with the guard in the tight space be recorded.

A spokesperson for prosecutors declined comment.

A message seeking comment was sent to the federal Bureau of Prisons.

Maxwell, 59, is awaiting a July trial on charges that she recruited three teenage girls for Epstein to sexually abuse in the 1990s and committed perjury during 2016 depositions in a civil case.

She has pleaded not guilty.

She has remained incarcerated without bail since July, when she was arrested almost exactly a year after Epstein was arrested to face sex trafficking charges.

Epstein killed himself in a Manhattan jail a month after his arrest.

In late December, a judge rejected a USD 28.5 million bail proposal for Maxwell, saying she was a risk to flee and was not forthcoming with authorities about her finances after her arrest.

As part of the bail proposal, lawyers said Maxwell had about USD 22.5 million in assets with her husband and had set aside over USD 7 million for her defense.

In Tuesday's letter, Sternheim repeated assertions made before that Maxwell is being subjected to onerous conditions that include repeated searches and being awakened every 15 minutes by a light flashed into her cell when she sleeps.

The lawyer said the prison is reacting to Epstein's suicide.

Sternheim said Maxwell has been physically searched approximately 1,400 times in the last seven months and no contraband has ever been found despite hundreds of physical searches of the cell where she lives alone as well as her locker, legal papers, and personal effects.

She said her client is under 24-hour surveillance by two-to-six guards and approximately 18 cameras, not including a hand-held camera trained on her when she is moved outside the cell.

Meanwhile, harsh treatment that includes food so poorly prepared that it sometimes cannot be eaten has taken a toll, the lawyer said.

"She is withering to a shell of her former self -- losing weight, losing hair, and losing her ability to concentrate," Sternheim wrote.

"In addition to the many difficulties impacting her review of electronic discovery materials, the over-management and stress are impacting her stamina and effectiveness in preparing her defense and conferring with counsel."

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Jeffrey Epstein Ghislaine Maxwell
India Matters
A health official shows Covaxin dose. (File Photo | Shekhar Yadav, EPS)
People in Tamil Nadu can choose between Covaxin and Covishield
Priya Ramani and her lawyer Rebecca John after the court’s verdict | TWITTER
‘Woman has right to voice her grievance even after decades’ 
For representational purposes
UP convict, who killed 7 kin, is first woman to be hanged post Independence
For representational purposes
District collectors to be final authority on adoptions soon

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
Have you tried a 'flying dosa' yet?
A man moving around Kochi wearing a plastic cover as facemask. Despite the rise in Covid cases, many remain callous about safety measures | A Sanesh
Early warning of fresh COVID-19 wave in India?
Gallery
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
Kambala is an annual buffalo race held in coastal districts of Dakshina Kannada, Udupi, and Kasargod. (Photo | Shriram BN, EPS)
After months of uncertainty due to coronavirus, Kambala season kicks off in Karnataka 
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp