Prince Philip, British queen's husband, admitted to hospital 

Philip, also known as the Duke of Edinburgh, retired from public duties in 2017 and rarely appears in public.

Published: 17th February 2021 08:00 PM  |   Last Updated: 17th February 2021 08:00 PM   |  A+A-

Britain's Prince Philip (Photo| AP)

Britain's Prince Philip (Photo| AP)

By Associated Press

LONDON:  Britain's 99-year-old Prince Philip has been admitted to a London hospital after feeling unwell, Buckingham Palace said Wednesday.

The palace said the husband of Queen Elizabeth II was admitted to the private King Edward VII Hospital on Tuesday evening.

It said the admission is "a precautionary measure" on the advice of Philip's doctor and that the senior royal is expected to remain in hospital for a few days of "observation and rest."



During England's current coronavirus lockdown, he has been staying at Windsor Castle, west of London, with the queen.

