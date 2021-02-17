STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Six killed in east China gold mine fire

Ten miners were immediately trapped under the shaft by the fire. Four were rescued and have been sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

Image used for representational purposes

By ANI

SHANDONG: Six people were killed after a fire engulfed a gold mine in east China's Shandong Province on Wednesday, local authorities have said.

The fire broke out around 6 a.m. as workers were conducting equipment maintenance at the Caojiawa Gold Mine, located in the city of Zhaoyuan, according to sources with the municipal government of Zhaoyuan.

Ten miners were immediately trapped under the shaft by the fire. Four were rescued and have been sent to a hospital for medical treatment.

Nearly 200 people have been mobilized into the rescue mission, authorities said.

