STOCK MARKET BSE NSE
Home World

Pakistan to register Himalayan pink salt as Geographical Indications

Pakistan is fighting a case in the 27-member European Union against India's move to get Basmati rice registered as its product.

Published: 19th February 2021 01:36 PM  |   Last Updated: 19th February 2021 01:36 PM   |  A+A-

Himalayan pink salt

Himalayan pink salt (Photo| Wikimedia Commons)

By PTI

ISLAMABAD: Pakistan has decided to register Himalayan pink salt as Geographical Indications (GI) to prevent its unauthorised use by other countries. A GI tag is a sign used on products that have a specific geographical origin and possess origin-based qualities and reputation in the region.

The precious salt is extracted from the Salt Range in Punjab which extends along the south of the Potohar Plateau and the north of the Jhelum River. The decision was taken in a meeting with the Intellectual Property Organisation (IPO) Pakistan chaired by Commerce Adviser Razak Dawood.

IPO chairman Mujeeb Ahmed Khan also attended the meeting, the Dawn newspaper reported on Friday. An official announcement said that during the meeting, GI registration of products from various regions of Pakistan was discussed.

The move aims to curb unauthorised use of Pakistan's GI by other countries. Pink Himalayan salt is said to be loaded with minerals that are beneficial to health. Pakistan is fighting a case in the 27-member European Union against India's move to get Basmati rice registered as its product.

"We decided that, after registration of rice, pink salt from the Salt Range mountains of Pakistan will be registered as GI," the adviser said, adding that this will encourage and motivate our producers to expand their business at a global level.

For this, a registrant would be designated with the approval of the Cabinet. Similarly, a list of other products on a priority basis will be pursued. "We urge our business community to identify and inform IPO of other products that can be registered as GI in order to protect them for realising their export potential," Dawood said.

The commerce adviser expressed satisfaction at the progress made and reiterated the importance of GI registration for various products. The registration of GI products will serve as a potential economic tool to promote and enhance national and international trade of Pakistan.

The adviser said that speedy registration will protect GIs of Pakistan and eradicate the possibility of violation of these products. He further advised the commerce ministry to double its efforts for registration of potential products as GI on a priority basis, it said.

In January, Pakistan received the GI tag for its Basmati, paving the way for creating a local registry for the particular strain of rice and making a case in the international market, as the country fights a case in the EU against India's move to get Basmati rice registered as its product.

Now we are on Telegram too. Follow us for updates
TAGS
Himalayan pink salt Geographical Indications Pink salt
India Matters
Medics conduct COVID-19 screening of Kumbharwada residents at a camp to curb the spread of coronavirus at Dharavi in Mumbai (File Photo | PTI)
2nd Covid wave? Weekend lockdown in Maharashtra town as cases surge
Image of cows used for representational purpose only (Photo | PTI)
5 lakh candidates including NRIs log in for national online cow test
Passengers are screened at Chhatrapati Shivaji Maharaj Terminus in Mumbai | PTi
Centre issues new Covid guidelines: RT-PCR test must for foreign arrivals
Protesting farmers block railway tracks as part of the nationwide 'Rail Roko Andolan at Shahpur in Ambala. (Photo| PTI)
Rail roko: 'Will burn crops but continue stir', says BKU leader Rakesh Tikait

Comments

Disclaimer : We respect your thoughts and views! But we need to be judicious while moderating your comments. All the comments will be moderated by the newindianexpress.com editorial. Abstain from posting comments that are obscene, defamatory or inflammatory, and do not indulge in personal attacks. Try to avoid outside hyperlinks inside the comment. Help us delete comments that do not follow these guidelines.

The views expressed in comments published on newindianexpress.com are those of the comment writers alone. They do not represent the views or opinions of newindianexpress.com or its staff, nor do they represent the views or opinions of The New Indian Express Group, or any entity of, or affiliated with, The New Indian Express Group. newindianexpress.com reserves the right to take any or all comments down at any time.

Videos
DMK chief MK Stalin (Photo | EPS)
A sneak-peek into the preparations for DMK's mega state conference ahead of assembly polls
The Indian Premier League 2021 trophy. (Photo | Twitter/@IPL)
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris and others who walked away with bank-breaking deals
Gallery
South African Chris Morris led the pack with a record Rs 16.25 crore bid from Rajasthan Royals as all-rounders and foreign fast bowlers walked away with bank-breaking deals in the 2021 IPL auction. Check out the cricketers and the clubs they were bagged b
IPL Auction 2021: Chris Morris to Glenn Maxwell, check out the cricketers who walked away with bank-breaking deals
The curtains are about to go down on what must be one of the most boring seasons of Bigg Boss 14, but then even the lamest game must have a winner. After over 100 days of being confined within four walls, surviving gruelling tasks and living out made-for-
Rubina Dilaik to Rahul Vaidya: Who's going to be the title winner of Bigg Boss 14? Check out
flipboard facebook twitter whatsapp